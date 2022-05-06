Man recounts being beaten, shooting as trial continues in fatal Waterloo robbery

WATERLOO — Cedrick Ondrell Smith said he fired off three or four shots from his 9 mm pistol after he was pummeled in the head by his cousin and shot at while he sat in his car outside a Waterloo convenience store.

“I was just trying to get up out of there,” Smith, 26, told jurors Thursday as testimony continued in the trial of one of the alleged robbers, 18-year-old Alvonni Jante Stone.

Another robber, 20-year-old Dayton Sanders, died in the shooting.

Smith wasn’t charged with Sanders’ death, but he was charged with drug offenses.

Prosecutors allege Smith’s cousin, Daijon Stokes, set up the encounter to collect on a debt Smith owed.

Smith testified he owed Stokes $150 for about four months and wasn’t able to repay it because he had been in a residential correctional facility.

On Aug. 24, Sanders contacted him through Facebook Messenger to buy synthetic marijuara, Smith said.

He said he had a “quarter” available to sell, and they agreed to meet at the Kwik Star at the corner of West Ninth Street and Washington Street/Highway 218. Authorities allege the arrangement had been set up using Stone’s Facebook account.

Smith said he was sitting in a red Ford Fusion when Stone came up to him and hesitated for a little bit before coming around to the passenger side and climbing in. Suddenly, Stokes ran up to the Fusion and began punching Smith in the head through the driver’s side window, Smith said.

While Stokes administered the beating, Stone began “rummaging around in the cup holder area,” grabbing a bag of synthetic marijuana and $15 in cash, Smith said.

As Stone exited the vehicle, Smith said, he saw Stone was holding a light blue handgun.

Smith said he stepped on the gas and saw Sanders, also holding a pistol, running at the car and assumed he was trying to get at a backpack in the back seat.

He said he heard a gunshot and the sound of something striking the Fusion.

He said he fired, not aiming, and drove away.

Police said one of Smith’s shots hit Sanders in the chest, and he ran to the highway median and collapsed. Sanders’ gun was empty, police later determined.

Investigators said it was Stone who had fired at Smith’s car, and the bullet ricocheted off the hood.

Trial continues Friday in Black Hawk County District Court.

Stokes went to trial in January, and a jury found him guilty of a lesser assault charge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0