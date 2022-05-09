 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Man removed from Amtrak train took out anger on vehicles in Lincoln, police say

An Ohio man who police said was kicked off a passing Amtrak train in Lincoln this weekend apparently took out his anger on vehicles parked in the West Hamarket.

Anthony Williams, 22, of Cincinnati was arrested for felony criminal mischief after using a shovel to smash windows in 11 vehicles parked near the Lincoln Amtrak station on Saturday afternoon, Lincoln police said.

 The damage was estimated at $7,500.

Police logo 2020
