Man shot by Davenport police officer identified, confirmed dead

The Iowa Department of Public Safety confirmed Thursday that a Scott County man who was shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday night died from his injuries.

Bobby Klum, 37, was reportedly walking around the neighborhood near the intersection of 8th and Iowa Streets with a handgun pointed at his head. Police responded to the area around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Klum refused to comply with their commands, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

Klum allegedly fired two less-lethal rounds that seemed to have no effect. One police officer shot Klum in the torso. He was transported to Genesis East Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The name of the officer will not be released until after being interviewed by the DCI.

Klum was on parole for a sex offender registration conviction from 2017, and the parole was supposed to last until Jan. 20, 2024. He was sentenced in that case as a repeat offender for his criminal record in both Scott and Rock Island counties. In that case, Scott County District Judge John Telleen sentenced Klum to a maximum term in prison of 15 years, and ordered that Klum serve at least three years before parole could be granted. Klum was given credit for the time he served in the Scott County Jail awaiting trial and sentencing, Telleen also ordered that Klum would have to remain on the sex offender registry for another 10 years.

Klum was placed on work release on July 10, 2018, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records. He then was paroled on Jan. 18, 2019. He was placed back into the work release program on Nov. 4, 2020, and then paroled again on March 23, 2021.

Since 2013, Klum had spent time in the Iowa Department of Corrections for third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a felony, as well as violating Iowa’s sex offender registration statutes. He had spent time in the Scott County Jail after being convicted at least four times for aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred. One of those driving while barred convictions occurred in 2019, while the other three occurred in 2020.

Klum was on the sex offender registry for a 2007 conviction in Rock Island County of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a female between the ages of 13-16. The charge is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that can carry a prison sentence of three to seven years.

According to Rock Island County Circuit Court records, Klum was placed on probation for two years for his sex abuse conviction. When he violated his probation in 2009 he was sentenced to 14 months on probation. He violated his probation again in 2010 and was sentenced to a term of 18 months on probation. Klum was discharged from probation in Rock Island County on Jan. 13, 2011.

Klum also had felony convictions in Rock Island County of obstructing justice in 2009, and felon in possession of a firearm in 2016.

He was never sentenced to prison for any of his felony convictions in Illinois.

He had two court cases currently pending in Scott County.

On Aug. 24 during a hearing in Scott County District Court, Klum pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while barred during a hearing in Scott County District Court. He was to be sentenced in that case Dec. 8. It was his fifth conviction on the charge since 2019. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

On Aug. 17, Klum was once again charged with violating Iowa’s sex offender registry statutes. Scott County prosecutors charged him with three counts of violating the registration statutes, with the offense dates being May 14, June 16 and Aug. 17. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years. He also faced an enhanced penalty for being a repeat offender. A pre-trial conference in the case was to be held Jan 7.

