Man who fantasized about beheading, eating teen moves into Lincoln neighborhood

The cases are confidential. So, while county attorneys file petitions under the Nebraska Mental Health Commitment Act when a person is deemed a mentally ill and dangerous person, they can't talk about it publicly by law.

"What I can tell you is that law enforcement is aware of Mr. Bolinger. He registered in Lancaster County yesterday," Prenda said in an email Wednesday.

Speaking generally, he pointed to state statutes that define a dangerous sex offender and the Sex Offender Commitment Act. And he pointed to the Lincoln city ordinance that restricts sexual predators from living within 500 feet of a school.

By law, Bolinger wouldn't qualify as a sexual predator because his crime didn't include penetration even though he's been convicted of a sex-related crime, which is what landed him on the registry.

According to news accounts in England, Bolinger was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2014 after buying an ax the day before trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl he'd met on a fetish website.

In online conversations, he described sex acts he wanted to perform on her and how he would kill her, according to a BBC report.

Bolinger arranged to meet her at a train station in 2012. But the girl never showed.