Manchester police bungled video that could have caught fatal motorcycle crash, lawsuit claims

The parents of a Colesburg man who died in a high-speed motorcycle police chase claim in a lawsuit that a forensic video expert determined Manchester police manipulated or backdated sealed evidence in an attempt to cover up missing video of the incident from a squad car dashboard camera.
The recording device removed from Manchester Lt. Jim Wessels' cruiser after it collided Dec. 10, 2020, with a motorcycle driven by Augustin "Gus" Mormann, 31, was put into an evidence bag after the crash. The bag was sealed and dated. But the device has up to three months of recorded video after the bag was supposedly sealed, according to the lawsuit.
"This is absolutely impossible unless the recorder was sealed three months after the (incident) and the seal was backdated," Dave O'Brien, the Cedar Rapids lawyer representing parents Sandra and Daniel Mormann, stated in the lawsuit. "Or, the bag was opened, the recording device used and then resealed, without documenting the use."
In a supplemental report, the video expert said if the recorder and memory card from Wessels' vehicle had been kept in use and overwritten for a month or less, the video of the Mormann crash would likely have been recoverable.
"Keeping the video and memory card in service for three months assured that any video taken on Dec. 10, 2020, would not be recoverable," the expert stated.
O'Brien told The Gazette on Thursday he didn't know what explanation the city might have for what happened.
It took Manchester police two months before they told his clients there was no video of the incident, he said. Then, earlier this year, O'Brien found the video recording device wasn't taken out of service until several months after the fatal crash.
"It's hard to fathom the justification for any of this," O'Brien said.
Douglas Phillips, one of the Sioux City lawyers for the city of Manchester, didn't reply to a request for comment.
Mormann died as a result of the injuries Jan. 15, 2021. An autopsy found the cause of death was cervical trauma — spinal cord injuries — and manner of death was an accident, according to the lawsuit.
Accident reconstruction
The latest court filing in the lawsuit also cites a crash reconstructionist who reviewed the wreck, and said Wessels "recklessly, if not intentionally" ran Mormann off the road.
The reconstructionist concluded Wessels' account that Mormann ran into his police vehicle was "impossible," according to the lawsuit. The police vehicle came into contact twice — on opposite sides — with the motorcycle, they said.
The reconstructionist is identified as working for Great Lakes Collision Experts of Beaver Dam, Wis. Primeau Forensics in Rochester Hill, Mich., reviewed the police video.
The Iowa State Patrol investigation report stated that Wessels said the motorcycle was "swerving violently" and appeared to be slowing. Wessels said he applied his brakes heavily and swerved to the westbound lane. Mormann then accelerated and passed Wessels on the right half of the roadway when Mormann struck his passenger side mirror, Wessels said.
Wessels said Mormann disappeared from his view, and he turned his patrol vehicle around and saw Mormann face down in the south ditch, according to the State Patrol report.
The reconstructionist stated Wessels' account also said Mormann intentionally rammed the rear of his patrol car. Given the physical evidence, such a collision would have resulted in the motorcycle hitting the side of the vehicle and the motorcycle capsizing and falling to the ground within a "very short" distance after impact.
The lack of evidence found in the road indicates the collision between the motorcycle and vehicle occurred within only a few feet of the south edge of the road, as the motorcycle was being forced off the road, the reconstructionist stated.
The pursuit
According to the lawsuit and police, an Iowa State Patrol trooper initiated the pursuit of Mormann on Highway 20 after Mormann was driving at high speed — accelerating from 99 to 107 mph — and then fled after being pulled over for a suspended license.
The trooper ended the chase because of safety concerns within the Manchester city limits, according to reports and the lawsuit. A Delaware County sheriff's deputy who had joined the chase also ended his pursuit for the same reasons.
The lawsuit asserted Wessels chose to continue the chase through town. Any "legitimate" reason to continue the chase, the suit said, was outweighed by the fact that the suspect had been identified and was being sought only for a serious misdemeanor.
Most popular girl names in the 80s in Iowa
Whether it's a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn't something to take lightly. Over the years, certain[ names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we've also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
Impact Photography // Shutterstock
#50. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 869
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#681 most common name, -96.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 61,679
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#49. Kelsey
Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning "ship's victory".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 895
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#328 most common name, -89.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #103
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 27,590
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#48. Kathryn
Kathryn is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 903
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124 (#265 (tie) most common name, -86.3% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 62,436
Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock
#47. Molly
Molly is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "star of the sea".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 905
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 308 (#103 most common name, -66.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #109
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,823
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#46. Alicia
Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning "noble".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 911
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#549 (tie) most common name, -95.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 66,958
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#45. Tara
Tara is a name of Irish origin meaning "rocky hill".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 913
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#942 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 56,327
Canva
#44. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 931
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 229 (#145 most common name, -75.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 95,842
Canva
#43. Brooke
Brooke is a name of English origin meaning "small stream".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 946
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 164 (#204 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #82
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 34,954
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#42. Holly
Holly is a name of English origin meaning "the clearing by the hollow".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 971
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#491 (tie) most common name, -94.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 49,648
ucchie79 // Shutterstock
#41. Courtney
Courtney is a name of French origin meaning "short nose".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,007
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#590 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 84,298
Aaron Amat // Shutterstock
#40. Jill
Jill is a name of English origin meaning "child of the gods".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,022
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#590 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #121
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 24,296
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#39. Kristin
Kristin is a name of Latin origin meaning "follower of Christ".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,066
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#590 most common name, -96.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 70,551
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#38. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning "slim and fair".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,079
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#233 (tie) most common name, -86.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 55,157
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#37. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning "from Briton".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,118
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#750 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,795
Surne1shots // Shutterstock
#36. Crystal
Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning "Earth mineral".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,120
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1,089 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,998
Canva
#35. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,126
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 390 (#67 (tie) most common name, -65.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 62,320
riggleton // Shutterstock
#34. Lindsay
Lindsay is a name of English origin meaning "Lincoln's marsh or island of linden trees".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,201
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 390 (#67 (tie) most common name, -67.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 68,479
Max Bukovski // Shutterstock
#33. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning "follower of Christ".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,215
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#681 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,982
Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock
#32. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning "bright-headed".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,280
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#681 most common name, -97.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 109,541
Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock
#31. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,300
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 237 (#140 most common name, -81.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 99,154
Haywiremedia // Shutterstock
#30. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning "from the wood of the royal forest".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,368
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 131 (#249 (tie) most common name, -90.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,435
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#29. Jamie
Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning "supplanter".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,411
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#662 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 96,548
Canva
#28. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning "God's promise".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,418
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#767 (tie) most common name, -98.6% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,597
Pexels
#27. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,481
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#229 most common name, -90.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 98,241
Canva
#26. Lindsey
Lindsey is a name of English origin meaning "Lincoln's marsh or island of linden trees".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,491
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#695 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 71,931
Nitin Kumar // Pexels
#25. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,555
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#390 (tie) most common name, -94.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,359
Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock
#24. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning "appearance of God".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,571
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#873 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 158,610
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#23. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "servant of God".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,608
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 169 (#197 most common name, -89.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 136,220
Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
#22. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "told by God".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,623
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 361 (#76 most common name, -77.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 121,122
Unsplash
#21. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,843
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59 (#469 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,988
Canva
#20. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning "peace".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,860
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59 (#469 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 115,814
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#19. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning "bay laurel plant".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,868
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93 (#343 (tie) most common name, -95.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,569
Matva // Shutterstock
#18. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning "messenger of God".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,882
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#339 (tie) most common name, -95.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 116,585
Canva
#17. Katie
Katie is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,048
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111 (#287 (tie) most common name, -94.6% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 72,844
Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock
#16. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "ewe".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,104
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#181 (tie) most common name, -91.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,657
Canva
#15. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,277
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128 (#256 most common name, -94.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,640
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#14. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning "a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,628
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128 (#256 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 191,841
Canva
#13. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,642
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 945 (#13 most common name, -64.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 198,938
Blend Images // Shutterstock
#12. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,670
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62 (#456 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 218,131
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#11. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning "ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,718
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#486 (tie) most common name, -98.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,935
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#10. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning "beloved".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,723
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#306 (tie) most common name, -96.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 150,650
Red Light Films // Pexels
#9. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning "honey bee".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,923
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 71 (#416 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 217,896
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#8. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning "to strive".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,963
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 748 (#26 most common name, -74.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,752
Rob Marmion // Shutterstock
#7. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,115
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95 (#334 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 210,456
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#6. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "pearl".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,347
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107 (#299 most common name, -96.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,500
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#5. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,342
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 257 (#131 most common name, -94.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 272,559
Pixabay
#4. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning "ash tree meadow".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,850
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#194 most common name, -96.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 352,147
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#3. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,594
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#318 (tie) most common name, -98.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 440,836
CroMary // Shutterstock
#2. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning "worthy of love".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,638
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36 (#596 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 369,698
javi_indy // Shutterstock
#1. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God beholds".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,832
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 114 (#284 (tie) most common name, -98.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 469,439
Canva
