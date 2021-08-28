Marine from Omaha killed in Afghanistan airport bombing

For Cpl. Daegan Page, the words etched in ink on his chest said it all.

“Death Before Dishonor.”

Page, 23, of Omaha, gave his life this week while trying to give others a better one. The Marine was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Thursday in the Kabul airport bombing, along with at least 169 Afghans.

“Our hearts are broken,” his family said in a statement.

Daegan William-Tyeler Page’s family remembered him as a “genuinely happy guy that you could always count on.”

He grew up in Red Oak, Iowa, and the Omaha metro area and was a Boy Scout.

Page’s youthful passion was hockey. He played for Omaha Westside in the Omaha Hockey Club. On the pro level, he loved the Chicago Blackhawks.

His family said Page had a “tough outer shell and giant heart.” He liked to let his younger siblings climb on him, and he had a soft spot for dogs. He enjoyed hunting and outdoor activities with his father.