A week from now, you will no longer have to wear a mask at the state's largest hospitals.

Bryan Health, Madonna and several other of Nebraska's largest health systems on Monday jointly announced plans to make masks optional starting April 3 for most areas of their hospitals and clinics.

The move comes after CHI Health, the largest health system in the state, dropped mask requirements on March 20.

Hospitals and most medical facilities have required visitors, vendors and others to wear masks since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the state.

The hospitals said in a news release that the decision is based largely on changing conditions, including the widespread availability and use of COVID-19 vaccines and medications. But it's also in response to the coming end of the federal pandemic emergency declaration, which is set to expire on May 11.

"This change in status will impact U.S. health care policies and practices for many COVID-19 related services," the hospitals said in a news release.

They noted that each health system may have some variation in policies regarding masks and that they will still be required in some areas, such as in units where COVID-19 patients are being cared for and in cases when a patient or their family requests masks be worn.

The hospitals also noted that conditions could change, requiring the reinstatement of the policy.

Besides Bryan and Madonna, the other hospitals that are changing their policy are: Boys Town, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center. Methodist Health System and Nebraska Medicine.

