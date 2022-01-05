 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Masks again required at UNL, including Husker games

  • 0
UNL in-person class

University of Nebraska-Lincoln students attend a class in masks on the first day of in-person classes in August 2020.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. 

Faculty and students will be required to mask up indoors and take a COVID-19 test when they return to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln later this month.

UNL officials said Wednesday that they will require masks indoors, including at all university events, until further notice as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the nation.

That includes Husker games, beginning with Friday's wrestling dual against Purdue at the Devaney Sports Center.

Masks were required in indoor settings during the fall semester at UNL, as the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department had a mask mandate in place. The countywide mandate -- the only one of its kind in Nebraska -- was allowed to expire before Christmas, just as positive coronavirus cases again began to skyrocket.

Health Director Pat Lopez continues to say that masks are strongly recommended but has not reinstated the jurisdictional mandate.

At UNL, students will be required to take a COVID-19 test the week of Jan. 14 after returning to campus. Classes resume Jan. 18.

People are also reading…

Faculty, staff and student workers who have already returned to campus are asked to test next week.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Feds say flight attendant posed as dead Atlanta boy for decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News