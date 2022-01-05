Masks again required at UNL, including Husker games

Faculty and students will be required to mask up indoors and take a COVID-19 test when they return to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln later this month.
UNL officials said Wednesday that they will require masks indoors, including at all university events, until further notice as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the nation.
That includes Husker games, beginning with Friday's wrestling dual against Purdue at the Devaney Sports Center.
Masks were required in indoor settings during the fall semester at UNL, as the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department had a mask mandate in place. The countywide mandate -- the only one of its kind in Nebraska -- was allowed to expire before Christmas, just as positive coronavirus cases again began to skyrocket.
Health Director Pat Lopez continues to say that masks are strongly recommended but has not reinstated the jurisdictional mandate.
At UNL, students will be required to take a COVID-19 test the week of Jan. 14 after returning to campus. Classes resume Jan. 18.
Faculty, staff and student workers who have already returned to campus are asked to test next week.
