Masks, sex ed, CRT turn sleepy Nebraska school board meetings into culture war battlegrounds

Weeks said he confirmed with the district before the meeting began that speakers would have five minutes — the amount of time commenters typically have to comment on board activity. But that night, a board member moved to limit public comment to three minutes to allow more speakers to voice their opinions on masking.

As Weeks tried to keep speaking after three minutes, officials cut the audio from the microphone and eventually escorted him to his seat.

In an interview, he said the board meetings are the public’s best chance to make their views known. Cutting down on speaking time limits that interaction, he said. Weeks said his experience working with OPS students in a volunteer capacity has taught him that many parents are unable to attend meetings because of their work schedules. Those barriers should prompt board members to go above and beyond to seek community feedback, he said.

“You’ve kind of got to go out of your way to figure out what the parents are actually wanting for their children,” Weeks said.

He said he spoke that night in part to ask the district for “consistency” on masking. He questioned why the district is requiring masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when it has never done the same for influenza, which can also send children to the hospital.