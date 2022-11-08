Mason City senior selected as 2022 Heisman High School Scholarship recipient

A Mason City High School senior has been chosen as a 2022 Heisman High School Scholarship recipient.

Jenna Braun was selected from an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the Class of 2023, more than 5,700 have been named school winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by the Heisman Trophy Trust.

According to a press release, the Heisman High School Scholarship was created in 1994 through a partnership between Wendy's and The Heisman Trophy Trust. From its inception, the program has leveraged the reputation of the Heisman Memorial Trophy as a symbol of great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.

The Heisman High School program extends the Heisman prestige to the nation's most esteemed high school seniors by celebrating and rewarding outstanding male and female scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories happen not only on the field, but also in their schools and communities.

The scholarship program honors the nation’s most accomplished, community minded high school senior athletes, according to a press release. By inviting male and female students from schools across the country to share their stories of leadership and impact, the program aims to inspire all students to harness their potential, push their limits, and use their talents not only to advance their own futures, but to improve the communities and world around them.

A complete list of School Winners can be found at: www.heismanscholarship.com/results/