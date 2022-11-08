Mason City senior selected as 2022 Heisman High School Scholarship recipient

A Mason City High School senior has been chosen as a 2022 Heisman High School Scholarship recipient.
Jenna Braun was selected from an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the Class of 2023, more than 5,700 have been named school winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by the Heisman Trophy Trust.
According to a press release, the Heisman High School Scholarship was created in 1994 through a partnership between Wendy's and The Heisman Trophy Trust. From its inception, the program has leveraged the reputation of the Heisman Memorial Trophy as a symbol of great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.
The Heisman High School program extends the Heisman prestige to the nation's most esteemed high school seniors by celebrating and rewarding outstanding male and female scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories happen not only on the field, but also in their schools and communities.
Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
Nebraska mountain lion’s long walk comes to an end in Indiana
Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
South Sioux City Schools announce superintendent finalists
Missing Sioux City woman located out of state
Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race
At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record
Investigation launched into Woodbury County polling incident
Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
Trump supporters come from far and wide to see former president speak at Sioux City Airport
Sioux City man who broke bones in mom's face sentenced to prison
Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say
The scholarship program honors the nation’s most accomplished, community minded high school senior athletes, according to a press release. By inviting male and female students from schools across the country to share their stories of leadership and impact, the program aims to inspire all students to harness their potential, push their limits, and use their talents not only to advance their own futures, but to improve the communities and world around them.
A complete list of School Winners can be found at:
www.heismanscholarship.com/results/
Steven Jaroszewski and his wife Kassie of Fredericktown, Mo. drove to St. Louis where Steve had a free vasectomy done at a mobile clinic on the parking lot of Planned Parenthood on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Dr. Esgar Guarin of Des Moines drives his mobile clinic through Iowa, Missouri and other states and countries performing the service to promote World Vasectomy Day. Video by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
By Robert Cohen
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Record fish caught in Iowa
Record fish caught in Iowa
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA's online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Iowa using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
Canva
Blue Catfish
- Weight: 74 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 53.375"
- Location: Missouri River
- Record set by Pat Lutz in 1999
M Huston // Shutterstock
Bluegill Sunfish
- Weight: 3 lbs 2 oz
- Length: 12.875"
- Location: private pond
- Record set by Phil Algreen in 1986
dcwcreations // Shutterstock
Bowfin
- Weight: 11 lbs 9 oz
- Length: 31.5"
- Location: Mississippi River
- Record set by Bill Gretten in 1994
Miroslav Halama // Shutterstock
Brook Trout
- Weight: 7 lbs 0 oz
- Length: 19.75"
- Location: Fountain Springs Creek
- Record set by David Kovarik in 1996
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Brown Trout
- Weight: 15 lbs 6 oz
- Length: 29"
- Location: North Prairie Lake
- Record set by Gerold Lewis in 1995
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Buffalo
- Weight: 64 lbs 6 oz
- Length: 41.5"
- Location: Lake Manawa
- Record set by Lake Manawa in 2007
Eden, Janine and Jim // Wikimedia Commons
Bullhead
- Weight: 5 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 22"
- Location: private pond
- Record set by Michael Hurd in 1989
WH_Pics // Shutterstock
Carp
- Weight: 50 lbs 0 oz
- Length: 44"
- Location: Glenwood Lake
- Record set by Fred Hougland in 1969
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Channel Catfish
- Weight: 38 lbs 2 oz
- Length: 40"
- Location: Missouri River
- Record set by Dustin Curtis in 2005
Aleron Val // Shutterstock
Crappie
- Weight: 4 lbs 9 oz
- Length: 21.25"
- Location: Green Castle Lake
- Record set by Ted Trowbridge in 1981
dcwcreations // Shutterstock
Flathead Catfish
- Weight: 81 lbs 0 oz
- Length: 52"
- Location: Lake Ellis
- Record set by Joe Baze in 1958
M Huston // Shutterstock
Freshwater Drum
- Weight: 46 lbs 0 oz
- Length: 38.5"
- Location: Spirit Lake
- Record set by R.F. Farra in 1962
Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock
Goldeye
- Weight: 2 lbs 4 oz
- Location: Des Moines River
- Record set by Mark Ikle in 1992
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Commons
Grass Carp
- Weight: 61 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 49.5"
- Location: Greenfield Lake
- Record set by Tyler Warner in 1998
Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock
Green Sunfish
- Weight: 2 lbs 1 oz
- Length: 12.5"
- Location: private pond
- Record set by Ralph Mayer in 2000
M Huston // Shutterstock
Largemouth Bass
- Weight: 10 lbs 14 oz
- Length: 23.5"
- Location: Lake Fisher
- Record set by Patricia Zaerr in 1984
Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock
Longnose Gar
- Weight: 17 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 51"
- Location: Mississippi River
- Record set by Kevin Riley in 1992
Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock
Muskellunge
- Weight: 50 lbs 6 oz
- Length: 52"
- Location: Spirit Lake
- Record set by Kevin Cardwell in 2000
M Huston // Shutterstock
Northern Pike
- Weight: 25 lbs 5 oz
- Length: 45"
- Location: West Okoboji Lake
- Record set by Allen Forsberg in 1977
FedBul // Shutterstock
Paddlefish
- Weight: 107 lbs 0 oz
- Length: 69.5"
- Location: Missouri River
- Record set by Robert Pranschke in 1981
Saran Jantraurai // Shutterstock
Rainbow Trout
- Weight: 19 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 35"
- Location: French Creek
- Record set by Jack Renner in 1984
Canva
Rock Bass
- Weight: 1 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 10.5"
- Location: Mississippi River
- Record set by Jim Driscoll in 1973
Steve Brigman // Shutterstock
Sauger
- Weight: 6 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 25"
- Location: Missouri River
- Record set by Mrs. W. Buser in 1976
Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock
Saugeye
- Weight: 12 lbs 4 oz
- Length: 29.5"
- Location: Des Moines River
- Record set by Don Ostergaard in 2000
RLS Photo // Shutterstock
Shortnose Gar
- Weight: 5 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 32.8""
- Location: Red Rock Lake
- Record set by Albert Augustin in 2008
GUNAWAN SIDIK // Shutterstock
Shovelnose Sturgeon
- Weight: 12 lbs 0 oz
- Length: 33"
- Location: Des Moines River
- Record set by Randy Hemm in 1974
Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock
Smallmouth Bass
- Weight: 7 lbs 12 oz
- Length: 22.75"
- Location: West Okoboji Lake
- Record set by Rick Gray in 1990
CSNafzger // Shutterstock
Striped Bass
- Weight: 9 lbs 4 oz
- Length: 29"
- Location: Lake Rathbun
- Record set by Richard Pauley in 1983
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Sucker
- Weight: 15 lbs 1 oz
- Length: 32.25"
- Location: Missouri River
- Record set by Glen E. Dittman in 1983
Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock
Tiger Muskellunge
- Weight: 27 lbs 2 oz
- Length: 47"
- Location: West Okoboji Lake
- Record set by Shannon Green in 1989
Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock
Walleye
- Weight: 14 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 30.5"
- Location: Des Moines River
- Record set by Gloria Eoriatti in 1986
wwwarjag //Shutterstock
White Bass
- Weight: 3 lbs 14 oz
- Length: 20"
- Location: West Okoboji Lake
- Record set by Bill Born in 1972
Apostrophe // Shutterstock
Wiper (Whiterock) Bass
- Weight: 18 lbs 15 oz
- Length: 33.25"
- Location: Des Moines River
- Record set by Don Ostergaard in 1997
Pelow Media // Shutterstock
Yellow Bass
- Weight: 1 lbs 9 oz
- Length: 14.5"
- Location: Lake Manawa
- Record set by Bill Campbell in 1991
Kevin H Knuth // Shutterstock
Yellow Perch
- Weight: 2 lbs 3 oz
- Length: 14.75"
- Location: Morse Lake
- Record set by Daniel Borchardt in 1994
John Piekos // Shutterstock
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at
Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!