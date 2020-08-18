Mayors press President Trump to act on aid for Iowa homeowners

According to Iowa Homeland Security, the agriculture and private utility funding wouldn’t come under the auspices of FEMA.

Iowans need the individual assistance from FEMA, Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart told Trump during the president’s brief event at The Eastern Iowa Airport. The individual assistance is “really important” because almost every one of the community’s 60,000 homes and businesses was damaged.

Homeowner’s insurance — for those who have it — won’t cover many of the expenses, including tree removal, they face, Hart said.

“That could be tens of thousands of dollars,” he said. “So adding the individual assistance component to the disaster declaration would really help so many people get those trees out of their yard and not have such a financial burden.”

“We’ll take care of that,” Trump said, and Reynolds assured the mayor the state is gathering the numbers needed to expand the declaration.

“We’ll be able to add that on and we should be able to do that in a short amount of time,” she said.