LINCOLN — MJ Sherman made a quick-twitch defensive play with such speed, it created accidental comedy.

That being when the Nebraska defender, on a fourth-and-three power run, looped from his standing defensive end spot inward, meeting running back Anthony Grant just as he got the ball. Tight end Nate Boerkircher had no chance of getting Sherman. Instead, Boerkircher was effectively blocked by a Husker pulling lineman, Ethan Piper. Five-yard loss. A minor lineman-on-tight-end collision.

Sherman flexed and roared. His first big play in a Husker uniform — even if it was just a spring game.

“You’ve got to trust what the coaches call,” Sherman said. “And execute.”

And NU’s coaches called some stuff. Defensive coordinator Tony White didn’t empty his 3-3-5 playbook, of course, but he actually ran some of his scheme.

This won’t be the defense you see in the fall — three or four starters didn’t play Saturday. And it’s not entirely like any defense the Huskers have ever run. Not for a whole contest anyway.

For one spring game, it wreaked some havoc though, in the form of eight turnovers and 18 tackles for loss. Linemen didn’t stay in one place. Edge rushers played as middle linebackers. Safeties occasionally played like linebackers. At one point, a 245-pound Cam Lenhardt — perhaps the most impressive of the young defenders — sat across some giant interior linemen.

Cross dog run blitzes. A pass rush scheme where Jimari Butler casually moved from the second level down to the edge just as the ball snapped. It might have been one of the smaller defenses in recent memory, with 330-pound Nash Hutmacher flanked by Lenhardt, 250-pound Sherman and 230-pound Princewill Umanmielen on the game’s first play. And yet, it often seemed to work. An offense that practiced against the scheme all spring didn’t always know what was coming.

“We’re going to play two hockey lines, if we could, if not three,” NU coach Matt Rhule said of the defensive front.

If Nebraska’s willing to let Lenhardt and Umanmielen battle in the trenches like that, believe him.

Can it hold up in the Big Ten? We’ll find out.

Sherman, the Georgia transfer, typically played near the line of scrimmage, but he could drop back, too. Ditto for Florida transfer Chief Borders, who worked with the second unit. The duo came to NU seeking something they couldn’t get at their previous schools — and we’re not talking the cold weather.

“Reps,” Sherman said. “Opportunities. A lot of positive reinforcement. Even when I make a mistake, a lot of positive reinforcement. A lot of faith in my ability to help me gain faith in my ability and confidence. I’m able to be who I am — and who I want to be on the field.”

That’s a good line for Nebraska to use on the recruiting trail as coaches search for more fast, agile defenders. The real bugaboo since NU joined the Big Ten hasn’t been the inconsistent offense, but a defense that can rarely get off the field or play with a leading edge.

With some brief exceptions when Randy Gregory and Maliek Collins ran the joint, Nebraska has played more of a bend-don’t-break defense since joining the league, intricate stuff that required 300-and-400-level knowledge to best execute. When it worked, it could frustrate terrific offenses. But the Huskers lacked the athletes to put frequent dents in the foe.

Maybe Rhule understood that when he watched tape from previous seasons. Maybe he wanted a defensive system that could attract playmakers. Maybe not the biggest guys, but quick ones, who can run around blockers.

In a league full of elite defenses, it’s a bold tack. And it’ll take faster guys than Nebraska had for the last several years. According to the Athletic, Garrett Nelson ran a 4.91-second 40-yard dash on his Pro Day. Caleb Tannor in the 4.8s. These were rugged Big Ten guys who never missed games. They also didn’t whip around offensive tackles the way Lenhardt did — twice — against Turner Corcoran.

“The future’s really, really bright,” Rhule said of some young defenders. “You look on defense — and some guys who played a lot of football last year weren’t out there. And to have all those young players out there playing, and doing some good things, was great.”

Sherman credited Rhule and his assistants for prepping the players this winter and spring. It’s been a whirlwind for him, leaving Georgia, arriving at NU, adjusting to the weather and learning a very different defense. But it’s the most fun he’s had in a spring camp, and Sherman is trying to be a leader, too.

“The coaches can only do so much when it comes to scheme and everything like that,” Sherman said. “You can have the best defensive scheme, you can have the best gameplan for any offense but, if the players ain’t there to execute, it wouldn’t mean nothing.”

Nebraska’s defense is a work in progress. But it does seem like progress for spring. If White and Rhule choose to play fast and a little small, it might be risky, but no more than what NU had been doing for years — large, and a little slow.

On with the Rewind.

I See You

Former Nebraska coach Frank Solich: If you listened closely to his Friday press conference, you heard him make one courageous admission after another. That he’d struggled for identity after retiring from coaching. That he didn’t make friends easily. That he lived in a city – Boise, Idaho – with neighbors he barely knew, in a house he and his wife bought years ago and, until now, hardly lived in. That he was hurting himself by not coming back. He spoke for a lot of successful men his age. Meaning matters – and Solich got some of it back this weekend. Good for him.

Quarterback Jeff Sims: He could be a top-half-of-the-Big-Ten guy. That Nebraska has two of those in Sims and Casey Thompson is fairly remarkable. Alabama – Alabama! – doesn’t have even one, considering Nick Saban said, after his team’s spring game, “we're always looking for a way to make our team better."

Fullback Janiran Bonner: Carried the ball with intensity and unleashed a couple nasty lead blocks in his new role. Looks to be a good situational player.

Receiver Billy Kemp: Yep, like that guy. Good route runner, good after the catch. Prediction: He’ll be a better third down weapon that either Trey Palmer or Samori Toure were.

Defensive back Phelan Sanford: Had an interception and forced the game’s initial fumble. The senior walk-on will find a role with this new coaching staff.

Linebacker Gage Stenger: The Millard South grad is, well, on the slight side of ‘backers – 190 pounds – but he made two big plays, including the game-ending interception.

Quarterback Chubba Purdy: A bit of a casualty of Saturday’s setup, where he had to play behind the lesser of the two offensive lines. Purdy’s a crafty scrambler – he tries to make things happen. We’ll see if he sticks with NU and develops.

Five Stats

3.61: Combined yards per play for both offenses. That figure – should Nebraska be able to duplicate it during the season – will win a lot of games. The Huskers haven’t held a foe to 3.61 yards per play in the last six seasons, but of the seven times NU held a foe to fewer than four yards per play, the record is 6-1. (Lone loss: Northern Illinois in 2017.)

-28: Nebraska’s cumulative turnover margin since 2017. Just throwing it out there after the Huskers had eight turnovers in the spring game. Over 68 games played over the last six seasons, NU has had negative turnover margin in 34 of them. Iowa had a negative turnover margin in 13 games since 2017.

2003: The last time a spring game produced fewer points (13) than the 28 scored on Saturday. Yes, NU’s spring game has used modified scoring systems that artificially pumped up the points, but rarely has a spring scrimmage as dominated by defenses since Bo Pelini’s lone year as a defensive coordinator, when Red beat White 13-0 and the Huskers intercepted six passes. Solich’s last spring game.

25th: Nebraska’s recruiting ranking on Sunday afternoon, according to On3, after landing the commit of Miami (Fla.) Columbus linebacker Willis McGahee IV. The Huskers would love to be in the top 25 – and perhaps even higher – throughout the summer. Recruiting isn’t everything – NU’s Signing Day hauls have been a lot better than its recent record – but Nebraska’s nationwide approach takes considerable effort. Next up: Evaluating prospects on the trail.

17-9: After his Hawkeyes swept Nebraska on Sunday, Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller is now 17-9 against the Huskers since 2014. Iowa is not a more accomplished program in that time – the Huskers have made 5 NCAA regionals, the Hawkeyes just two – but if you saw Iowa’s facilities, and compared them to Nebraska’s facilities, you’d better appreciate what Heller’s done there.

Facebook Feedback

After each game, I ask fans on my Facebook page for their takes on the game. Selected and edited responses follow:

Fred Farrell: Sausage is still being made. Time to be patient and trust the process.

Chris Nelson: It was good to see them not blowing kisses at each other like last spring and taking special teams seriously.

Cameron Cameron: I like the physicality! Still too soon to tell what their bread and butter will be. One or two injuries on the OL could tank the season record, but things are going in the right direction.

Dave Clements: “A lot of young players were given opportunity to show what they can do. We may struggle this year, but very optimistic about the future.”

Opponent Watch

»Wisconsin’s offense finished last season as a complete mess – it’s likely one reason interim head coach Jim Leonhardt didn’t get the permanent job – and it was no better in the Badgers’ spring game, dubbed “The Launch” by new coach Luke Fickell. Wisconsin quarterbacks threw five interceptions, including three by presumed starter and SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai. The jury’s still way out on whether Wisconsin’s intentional turn away from a burly, pro-style scheme will serve it well. Mordecai isn’t throwing for 33 touchdowns next year, that’s for sure.

»At Minnesota, the offensive line is in a rebuild, quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is a work in progress and the Gophers appear to have another good, young running back in Zach Evans, the freshman who delivered the game-winning points in the Gold’s 36-34 win over the Maroon team. On defense, Minnesota should have another stingy secondary – led by Tyler Nubin.

Forecast

All gas in recruiting, and few breaks in Rhule’s calendar. Not his style.

