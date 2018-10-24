A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee gas station on Elmore Avenue in Davenport, and workers at the store have their fingers firmly crossed as they await word on the winner.
The manager of the gas station and the store manager for Hy-Vee on East Kimberly had the same reaction Wednesday morning: They hope the winner is a regular.
Gas station manager Nicole Bulva said she became aware of the windfall around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
"I noticed this morning that we sold it, and I admit: I looked at the ticket I bought right away," she said. "I can't wait to see who it is. I have a lot of regulars."
Officials from the Lottery were on their way Wednesday to Davenport to review sales receipts and security video from the mini-convenience store. And Hy-Vee store manager Jason Busswitz said he knew just what to expect.
He worked for Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids in 2012 when 20 co-workers from a nearby factory shared a $241 million payday.
"Nicole notified me first thing this morning," Busswitz said. "This is the second time for me. I hope it's someone who's local and one of our regulars."
Lottery officials were en route around 11:30 a.m. to perform, essentially, an audit of the sale, he said.
Asked whether a big winner results in more sales, Busswitz said it can, "especially with people who are superstitious."
News of the Mega win was traveling fast along Elmore. An employee of the neighboring Applebee's stopped in to tell Bulva "People will be freaking out, because they bought their tickets here."
Other customers talked about whether $1 million would be enough to quit their jobs. Most agreed they would have to keep working to keep their health insurance.
Bulva has worked at the store for 23 years, and knows many of her customers well. One such customer walked in around 11 a.m., and his first words to her were, "It wasn't me."
Busswitz said he doesn't yet know what the store's bonus percentage will be for selling a big winner. Either way, he said, it's good for the store.
"Hy-Vee's mission is making people's lives easier, healthier and happier, and, in this case, wealthier," he said.