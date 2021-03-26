Mental health funding shift needs more conversation, Grassley says

JOHNSTON -- Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley did not rule out shifting funding for mental health care services from local property taxes to the state’s general fund, but Grassley said such a shift is more complicated than just the funding mechanism.

Grassley made the comments while discussing myriad legislative issues for this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS.

The Republican-led Iowa Senate this week approved legislation that would, in phases, shift the funding for services in the state’s regional mental health care system to the state. Currently, those services are funded by local property taxes.

Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, said House GOP lawmakers feel the discussion should include not just the source of mental health care funding, but also how that funding is spent by providers.

“I think that issue is much bigger than just taking over the local levy that exists,” Grassley said. “We want to provide property tax relief any time we can do that, but I always remind everyone that the way the current system is set up, we would be basically writing the check without having any, (or having) very little if any input on how the money was spent on the back end.”