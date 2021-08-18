Millard elementary classroom in quarantine after cluster of COVID cases

She said cases of COVID-19 among children and adolescents have grown over the past month.

The health department has evidence within the community that transmission of the virus can and does happen among children, counter to the school of thought earlier in the pandemic that children weren't involved in transmitting the virus.

"Some have felt that that’s not something that really happens, but we definitely (have evidence) that we have transmission, and significant transmission, that happens in that age group," she told the Douglas County Board of Health.

Districts in Douglas County also received the same guidance in terms of how the health department would handle isolation and quarantine, based on guidance from the state. If there is an isolated case with no evidence of transmission in a classroom or school, health officials notify families that their students may have been exposed and advise them to mask those children and monitor them for symptoms for 14 days.

If health officials have evidence of transmission, she said, kids are to be kept home, as they were last year. Evidence of transmission is considered more than two related cases.