Millard elementary classroom in quarantine after cluster of COVID cases

OMAHA -- A classroom of elementary students in Millard Public Schools is in quarantine at home after a cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified this week.
The classroom will be closed for seven days to prevent possible spread, a district official said.
The situation could be a model for how the school district and health officials handle clusters in the new school year.
Millard students returned to school a week ago for in-person learning. The district opened the school year with a mask-optional policy. Parents have been divided on the policy, and school board members are set to review it Sept. 7.
District officials requested the classroom quarantine after three students in the class at Montclair Elementary tested positive, and transmission was suspected, a district spokeswoman said.
The school, located at 2405 S. 138th St. in Omaha, has about 700 students.
Spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman said one case in the Montclair classroom was verified Monday, and the parents of classmates were notified.
Late on Tuesday, school officials learned of the additional two positive cases, she said. At that point, district officials notified the classroom parents to keep their kids home on Wednesday, she said.
Two additional students are suspected of contracting the virus, which would make five in all if confirmed, Kleeman said.
The class will be closed for seven days.
Kleeman said the district is following the guidance of the Douglas County Health Department.
She could not say how many kids were in the class and quarantined, but most elementary classes typically have around 20 to 25 students.
The health department has said that if the quarantined children test negative on the fifth day, they can return to school on the eighth day, she said.
If they are not tested, the children may return after the 10th day, she said.
The health department is asking the children to wear a mask for the remainder of the 14-day incubation period, she said.
Whenever the district asks a full class to quarantine, the teacher will provide remote Zoom learning to the students, she said. If some students return before others, the teacher will resume normal in-class teaching for them, but students still out will learn at home with materials provided by the district, she said.
"We will get the work to them," Kleeman said.
As of noon Wednesday, 11 of the district's 25 elementary schools were reporting no active cases, and the rest of the elementary schools from one to four cases, but not necessarily in the same classroom, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.
Superintendent Jim Sutfin this week emphasized the importance of children returning to in-person learning, because of the pitfalls of remote instruction.
He assured parents that he would be closely monitoring daily COVID-19 cases, with a particular eye out for clusters.
Sutfin told parents Monday he anticipated that the district might have to temporarily require masking or temporarily close a classroom, grade level or school.
Masks are required for elementary students in other districts, including Omaha Public School and Lincoln Public Schools.
The Douglas County Health Department recommended to all school districts before the start of the year that students and staff mask in schools. Absent a mandate, however, the health department could not require masks, director Lindsay Huse said Wednesday.
She said cases of COVID-19 among children and adolescents have grown over the past month.
The health department has evidence within the community that transmission of the virus can and does happen among children, counter to the school of thought earlier in the pandemic that children weren't involved in transmitting the virus.
"Some have felt that that’s not something that really happens, but we definitely (have evidence) that we have transmission, and significant transmission, that happens in that age group," she told the Douglas County Board of Health.
Districts in Douglas County also received the same guidance in terms of how the health department would handle isolation and quarantine, based on guidance from the state. If there is an isolated case with no evidence of transmission in a classroom or school, health officials notify families that their students may have been exposed and advise them to mask those children and monitor them for symptoms for 14 days.
If health officials have evidence of transmission, she said, kids are to be kept home, as they were last year. Evidence of transmission is considered more than two related cases.
The Omaha health department Wednesday also reported that it is investigating two COVID-19 outbreaks among attendees, staff and household members tied to local summer camps.
Forty-nine confirmed cases have been linked to a day camp for children in first through fifth grades.
In the second investigation, which is ongoing, 20 cases so far have been linked to an overnight camp for students in sixth through 12th grades.
World-Herald staff writer Julie Anderson contributed to this report.
These 10 charts show you vaccination and virus trends in our state and nation
Vaccination rates map
Vaccination rates table
COVID-19 case tracker by state
US counties, new cases by 7-day average
COVID-19 cases by county
State trends
Coronavirus deaths by county
Coronavirus spread by state
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Coronavirus spreads across the United States