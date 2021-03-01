Minatare Public Schools moving to a four-day school week next year

Despite the many challenges that COVID-19 brought to education, the proposal said that many of Minatare’s educators commented on their ability to be more effective and teach at a higher energy level throughout the year because of having that extra day to plan.

Librarian and family consumer sciences teacher Cristal Robbins said she felt she had improved as an educator because of this year’s setup.

“What I found was both of those things (hybrid model and four-day week) actually made me a better teacher. Doing the hybrid model made me more intentional. I had to be better prepared,” she said. “I had to be really intentional, and having that Friday gave me the time to be intentional. So I feel like I’m a better teacher, Monday through Thursday, because of the Friday.”

Even teachers who spent their entire career teaching Monday-Friday found the benefits of moving to a four-day week.