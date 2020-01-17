Minnesota putting asterisk on Iowa’s first-in-the-nation claim

“I’m concerned about when the votes are counted, when it becomes public,” Kaufmann said. “As long as Minnesota doesn’t open those ballots, doesn’t count those ballots, and more importantly, doesn’t make those ballots public until after the four carve-out states, I’m OK with that.”

In addition to Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina are the first states to make known their choices for presidential nominees. The next round of primaries will be Super Tuesday — March 3.

MINNESOTA TOUTS FIRST IN THE NATION

Although the results of early voting in Minnesota won’t be known until after March 3, Minnesota Democratic Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin has been using the first-in-the-nation term to describe his state’s primary.

“Minnesota is the very first state, and I don’t think the presidentials were tracking this until late summer, early fall,” Martin told MinnPost.com. “We were at a meeting in San Francisco, and I mentioned this to many of the campaigns and their eyes bugged out. I don’t think they realized our early vote requirements put us first in the nation.”

MINNESOTA BALLOT CHOICES