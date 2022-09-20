Missing man found by Quad-Cities 'Network'

Next time someone goes missing in the Quad-Cities, local law enforcement may be more likely to call in backups.

The recent discovery by members of the Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network of a Port Byron man missing for 16 days has inspired new confidence in the volunteer group.

Dennis Harker founded the network after the September 2013 disappearance of his 28-year-old son, David, whose body was found in the Mississippi River three days later. Moved by the support of strangers and eager to help others, David Harker made the network his mission.

It was Harker who found the body on Sept. 8 of Steven Mudd, 60, of Port Byron.

"All the work we have done has led to this," he said Tuesday. "We were proud to have a team that was able to assist. We lived our mission."

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, friends and family of Mudd and volunteers for the network had been searching for more than two weeks. Mudd's vehicle was found in a rural area of Port Byron, but that was the only clue.

"In a case like this, we had a lot of challenging conditions — 60-plus acres, heat and terrain," said Sheriff's Captain Darren Hart. "They brought out a team of volunteers and they were exceedingly professional.

"They know what the families of missing are going through. We have the trust they're out there for the right reasons. Knowing we can have faith in a network like that to add to law enforcement's resources … it's great to collaborate. We will use this resource in the future; another tool in our toolbox.

"We commend them. They were fantastic from the very beginning."

Naturally, the Mudd family is appreciative too. Before Steven was found, his adult children sent a note into the woods for searchers, thanking them.

His widow, Angela Mudd, said she did not expect her husband would be found alive.

While the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus do not typically report suicides, Angela Mudd said it is important for the circumstances to be known.

"Steve suffered from PTSD. It finally got him," she said of her Army-veteran husband. "He got help. The help wasn't enough."

She described the relief of finding his remains as "astronomical," adding, "The sheriff's department doesn't have the resources to search and search. If not for Dennis's team, he would still be out there."

For nearly a decade, Harker and others have been training in search and rescue. He started the second-hand store, The Treasure Chest, 2754 12th St., Rock Island, as a funding source. Members now are training search dogs while keeping themselves current in search education.

"For years, when a person goes missing, we have offered our help to various law-enforcement agencies," Harker said. "Most of the time, we didn't hear back. We think we showed the sheriff's department we're effective."

In Mudd's case, reports by family that he had been "despondent" and likely had a firearm with him told searchers they were looking for a body, not a live person.

Harker was searching on one of many hills in the area, surrounded by tall grass, when he took advantage of a fallen tree. When he stood on the trunk, the elevation gave him an advantage.

"I was able to see his legs near another tree," he said. "I yelled out, 'Hey, up here!' The police came running up and, as soon as I recognized it was Mr. Mudd, I stopped. I didn't get any closer.

"I said, 'We're done. Our job is to find the missing.' We simply hand it over to law enforcement."

Understanding the likelihood Mudd would not be found alive did not slow members of the network, several of whom have family members that have been missing for many years.

"My fear was that we'd never find him," Harker said. "That is the worst thing. People talk about closure, but it's not closure you get when your loved one is found. You just move to a different stage.

"My first thought when I saw him in the woods was this: OK. The family's going to know. They can move to the next stage."

For Angela Mudd, Harker and the others did more than help the family move to the next stage.

"It wasn't just that they went out searching every day and took time off from their jobs," she said. "They sent their chaplain out to my home to help me figure out how to live through it. One of the first things Dennis said to me was, 'We want you to know we understand.'

"It was a tremendous relief to not feel alone."