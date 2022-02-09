Missouri high court places McCloskeys on probation as lawyers

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday placed a St. Louis couple who waved guns at racial justice protesters outside of their Central West End home in 2020 on probation as attorneys for one year.

Under terms of the decision, the court suspended Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s law licenses but delayed the suspension, putting them on probation for one year. That means they can continue to practice law during that time.

“Should probation be revoked and the suspension take effect, no petition for reinstatement shall be entertained for a period of six months from the date the suspension becomes effective,” wrote Chief Justice Paul Wilson.

Mark McCloskey said Tuesday that he was unhappy with the decision and was considering appealing it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

But, he said, “We have no interference with the practice of law during the probation period. This will all go away after a year.”

And, he told the Post-Dispatch the decision would not affect his ongoing bid to replace U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.

“People out there know what I did and know why I did it,” McCloskey said.

In the decision, Wilson cited American Bar Association standards, as well as evidence in the case, for putting the couple on probation.

The decision was based on the couple’s behavior during a June 28, 2020, racial justice protest sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

As protesters walked by their mansion, the two waved their guns as they confronted the group. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

The McCloskeys say some of the 350 to 500 protesters who marched past their home on the way to then-St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house ignored signs they were entering a private street and destroyed a gate in front of their home, which they contend constitutes criminal rioting under Missouri law.

Their actions generated praise from Republicans, including then-President Donald Trump.

The incident resulted in Mark McCloskey pleading guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment. Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, later pardoned them.

The pardon didn’t stop the court from acting on a recommendation that their licenses be suspended. Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel, Alan D. Pratzel, said the couple’s actions showed “indifference to public safety” and involved “moral turpitude.”

Kurt Erickson • 573-556-6181 @KurtEricksonPD on Twitter kerickson@post-dispatch.com

