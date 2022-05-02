Moline man being electronically monitored charged with shooting at Davenport home, sexually abusing girl

A Moline man who was being electronically monitored as a probationer in Rock Island County in February is charged in Scott County in connection with a Feb. 8 shooting at a Davenport residence and for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl and recording the acts on his Apple iPhone, Davenport police said.

Domingo Tomas Garcia, 18, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, sexual exploitation of a minor-cause to engage in prohibited acts, and third-degree sexual abuse. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Garcia also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and sexual exploitation of a minor-filming.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Daniel Reeves, at 1:13 a.m. Feb. 8, Davenport Police were sent to the 3600 block of Johnson Avenue to investigate a shots-fired call.

Several neighbors reported hearing shots fired, but officers did not immediately find a scene.

At 7:46 a.m., a person called and reported their home had been shot.

Officers went to the victim’s home in the 3600 block of Johnson Avenue and found five .45-caliber shell casings and located three bullet holes in the property.

Inside the home, officers recovered two bullets inside the master bedroom.

During an interview with one of the victims in the home, police learned that Garcia was upset at his ex-girlfriend and shot at the house thinking she was there.

In checking this, officers learned that Garcia was being electronically monitored by Rock Island County. The GPS system showed that Garcia was in the area of the 3600 block of Johnson Avenue at the time of the shooting.

According to the affidavit, also on Feb. 8, Garcia was found to be guilty of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm in Rock Island County.

The victim told Davenport officers that Garcia admitted to the shooting on Facebook.

A warrant was obtained for Garcia’s Facebook account. On Feb. 9, Garcia sent a message to another Facebook user admitting to shooting at the house.

A search warrant was obtained for Garcia’s Apple iCloud account on which were several photos and video of Garcia possessing firearms.

Garcia also recorded and saved to his Apple iPhone 15 videos of sexual acts with a 14-year-old victim. The victim was positively identified. Garcia posted one of the sex videos on his Facebook account with the knowledge or permission of the victim.

The age of consent in Iowa is 16. Garcia was four years older than the victim at the time.

Moline police arrested Garcia at noon Friday. He waived extradition to Iowa. He was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Friday in district court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0