More charges will be filed against charged shooter in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Cedar Rapids Shooting

Crime scene tape blocks off the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday. A shooting left 10 people injured and two dead.   

 Savannah Blake, The Gazette via AP

Apr. 26—CEDAR RAPIDS — More charges will be filed against a man accused of murder in a shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub, police said Tuesday.

Timothy Rush, 32, is one of two suspects who have been arrested in relation to the shooting, which happened at Taboo nightclub on April 10. Rush was originally charged with second-degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Rush will also be charged with three counts of willful injury causing bodily injury, two additional counts of willful injury causing serious injury, three counts of reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and two additional counts of reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury, according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

The new charges are related to injuries sustained by five of the 10 people wounded in the shooting, the release states.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said Tuesday the original criminal complaint will be amended with the new charges and have additional details, but it won't be available for a day or two. Prosecutors have been working with police on the investigation.

Ten people were injured in the shooting, and two people, Nicole Owens and Michael Valentine, were killed. Rush, who was arrested the day after the shooting, is accused of killing Owens, his girlfriend and the mother of his 1-year-old child.

Rush is also accused of shooting and seriously injuring Marvin Cox, who is in the hospital in serious condition after a shot to the head.

Another man was arrested near Chicago on April 18 in relation to the shooting. Dimione Walker, 29, was arrested by federal marshals and is being held in jail in Illinois until he can be extradited back to Iowa.

Walker is charged with first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm. He was also wanted by Illinois authorities in connection with parole violations for possession of a weapon.

