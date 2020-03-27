2 more Iowans die of coronavirus

Reynolds grew emotional for a brief moment while addressing claims by some that the threat of COVID-19 is being overblown and that actions like business closures are an overreaction to the situation.

“Iowans are scared and they’re nervous and I appreciate that,” Reynolds said as her voice cracked. “But we’re going to get through it and if you keep doing what we’ve asked you to do, we will be back to those good days. So hang in there.”

Reynolds told reporters she has confronted “some of the hardest decisions that I have had to make as the governor of this great state, but it’s also necessary.”

“I have to do what I can to protect the well-being of Iowans, especially the most vulnerable Iowans,” she said. “The last thing that I want to do is impact families and individuals and our businesses that are the backbone of our economy. So as the governor of this state I can assure you that the last thing that I want to issue is an order that shuts down a business.”

Earlier this month, the governor declared a statewide public health disaster emergency that included limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing bars, restaurants, casinos and other businesses. She has since expanded the order to include a wider range of Iowa businesses while excluding food stores and essential services.