Move to add abortion limits to Iowa Constitution advances

DES MOINES -- Iowans clashed Thursday over renewed efforts to restrict abortions in Iowa by amending the state constitution.

Those who oppose abortion rights decried judicial ”overreach” by the Iowa Supreme Court that must be challenged. But those in favor of keeping abortion rights charged Republican politicians with trying to strip rights from women.

“The purpose of a constitutional amendment is to establish rights, not deny them,” Urbandale resident Jordanne Beach told members of a Senate State Government subcommittee. “This perverse weaponizing of our state constitution would mean that it no longer applies equally to Iowans.”

Subcommittee members decided 2-1 to advance amendment language that eventually could come before Iowa voters to declare the Iowa Constitution “shall not be construed to recognize, grant or secure a right to abortion or to require the public funding of abortion.”

Republicans who hold control of the Legislature by margins of 32-18 in the Iowa Senate and 53-47 in the Iowa House are seizing on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ call in this week’s Condition of the State speech to approve a constitutional amendment they say is needed to undo a new state right to abortion created by unelected Iowa Supreme Court justices.