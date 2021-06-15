Multiple Santee teachers resign because of COVID vaccine requirement

“At this point and time, we are fairly comfortable to meet our staffing needs next year,” he said. “(The resignations) have affected it some, but we have a very resilient staff here with great people up and down the line — we’re going to take whatever is handed to us.”

An administrative team will present what staffing will look like for the 2021-22 school year at the July board of education meeting, according to Chessmore’s report earlier this month.

The former staff member said the reservation “has lost more people to the mandate than to COVID-19.” The exact number of employees who have resigned since the mandate was announced is unknown; the tribal council didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“I didn’t want to leave,” the staff member said. “I just love this school and area, and the kids are the ones who are going to hurt from this. It’s going to affect the kids who are losing some of those teachers.”

Chessmore said he’s optimistic about the upcoming school year and those who are staying.