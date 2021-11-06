Munger pushes back against critics of planned college dorm

Warren Buffett confirms that Abel, who oversees the company's non-insurance operations, will run the company when Buffett steps down someday
Having endured widespread ridicule over his plan for a massive and unconventional college residence hall in California, amateur architect and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger is defending his design.
The planned 11-story, 4,536-bedroom residence hall designed by Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger has drawn controversy for its massive size and unconventional design.
UC Santa Barbara
In an interview Monday
with Architectural Record, Munger, 97, struck a defiant tone as he called opponents of his planned 11-story, 4,536-bedroom residence hall at the University of California, Santa Barbara “idiots” and predicted that similar buildings will “sprout up all over America.”
According to the design put forth by Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 94% of the bedrooms at the future Munger Hall at the University of California, Santa Barbara will not have exterior windows. Instead, those rooms will have virtual windows which can simulate natural light.
UC Santa Barbara
One of the biggest criticisms concerns the lack of exterior windows in 94% of the bedrooms, which will all be single-occupancy. The residence hall, referred to as Munger Hall, is projected to open in 2025.
Likening that design to Disney cruise ships, Munger, an Omaha native who currently resides in Los Angeles, said not incorporating windows in most bedrooms allowed his team, which includes principal architect Navy Banvard from the firm VTBS Architects, to create single-occupancy bedrooms.
Munger’s desire to create single-occupancy bedrooms, he told Architectural Record, stemmed from his experiences of having to share rooms with unrelated strangers, which he called “awful.”
To compensate for the lack of windows, bedrooms will have virtual windows that could, if students wanted, simulate natural light.
“So we will give the students knobs, and they can have whatever light they want. Real windows don’t do that,” Munger told the publication.
VTBS Architects noted that the bedrooms surround shared common spaces, and the residence hall will feature many amenities on the top and bottom floors to encourage socialization.
“Every effort has been made to encourage student life co-living and collaboration,” VTBS wrote in a statement sent via UCSB.
A central common space will connect groups of single-occupancy bedrooms at the University of California, Santa Barbara’s Munger Hall. The massive hall is projected to open in fall 2025.
UC Santa Barbara PHOTOS
VTBS also sought to dispel a widely reported claim that the building will have only two entries. While there will be two main entrances, the building will have 14 additional entrances and exits.
Munger framed his design as one of necessity for a campus that, according to Santa Monica-based public radio network KCRW, sees some students living out of vans. The university is also partnering with hotels this semester to house students.
The motivations behind Munger’s design are commendable, said Steven Ginn, the founding principal of Steven Ginn Architects in Omaha. He credited Munger for trying to increase housing capacity in a substantial manner. The university previously said Munger Hall would increase campus housing capacity by 50%.
“Charlie’s looking to pragmatically solve a problem,” Ginn told The World-Herald, citing Santa Barbara’s high cost of living and limited land availability. “They (university officials) are literally pinched into a corner in such a way that they’re kind of forced to do this.”
Munger told Architectural Record that he hasn’t decided how much of the building’s cost he will cover. The Santa Barbara Independent earlier reported that Munger made a $200 million donation so long as his blueprints are followed exactly.
UCSB does not currently have an estimated cost for the building, which will measure almost 1.68 million square feet, university spokeswoman Andrea Estrada told The World-Herald.
The planned Munger Hall at the University of California, Santa Barbara is expected to feature amenities including fitness centers, a landscaped courtyard, a gastropub and reading rooms.
UC Santa Barbara
Critics have interpreted Munger’s condition for funding as egotistical. Ginn doesn’t agree with that opinion, although he called Munger’s stipulation “a very interesting thing to do.”
“I think that part of his thinking is to make this thing happen. He’s trying to limit the variance that can happen to this thing,” Ginn said. “I don’t think that’s so much ego-driven as it is pragmatism.”
Nicole Peterson, an assistant professor of interior design at Iowa State University, said there is at least one merit to the residence hall’s design. She pointed to plans to prefabricate bedrooms off campus so they are ready for installation once at the construction site. Munger said that process can help save time and money.
“I think that is a really smart idea,” Peterson said. “You don’t have to wait for subcontractors to finish one part before the next discipline comes in. You can have more control over the construction schedule.”
Ginn expressed some reservations about the ambitious scope of the project, particularly in an area not accustomed to high-density structures.
“They’re hitting this thing with the biggest, bluntest hammer they can throw at it,” Ginn said. “They’re trying to solve the problem all in one fell swoop. And I’m not sure that’s the best answer.”
According to architect and former UCSB architectural consultant Dennis McFadden, at the equivalent of 221,000 students per square mile, the hall would qualify as the eighth-densest neighborhood in the world, just behind an area in the Bangladesh capital city of Dhaka.
Although university officials have so far approved his proposed design, Munger told Architectural Record his design still needs to be approved by the California Coastal Commission and “there are no guarantees.”
Pending state environmental reviews, the new residence hall is expected to break ground next April.
