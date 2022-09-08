Muscatine business couple's family and friends remember their life and generosity

MUSCATINE – Whether it be through their church or through their businesses, Alex and Rachel Shoppa were seen as generous members of their community. Following Alex and Rachel’s passing, their family and friends hope that the community remembers the couple as selfless people who were inspired by their religious beliefs.

On the evening of September 4, Alex and Rachel, owners of AJ's Garage and A&R Motors in Muscatine, were both killed in a car accident while driving through Fairport on Highway 22. According to police reports, the Shoppas were ejected from their car and died at the scene of the crash. At this time, the accident is still under investigation.

As they deal with the aftermath of their parents’ tragic passing, Alex and Rachel’s adult children - daughters Melanie Shoppa and Kayla Bartling and son Travis Benefiel - took the time to look back on all that their parents did for the community.

“They hosted a lot of fundraisers and Secret Santas, where they organized presents for kids who didn’t have the finances for presents,” Benefiel recalled. “They were active in the church, and helped with various outreach programs.”

Melanie added that the couple would often use their businesses to help the community both in large and small ways. Along with often donating to or sponsoring local events, their services were also used as a means to assure people had what they needed.

“Through their mechanic shop specifically, they would offer pro-bono specials for single moms, widows, elders/veterans or anyone in need,” Melanie explained. This included giving discounted or free oil changes to people who couldn’t meet that financial obligation. “They would always work out something with those individuals.”

Their car lot was no exception to this generosity either, with the price of their vehicles often being lowered to a bare-minimum cost for those who needed it. But even with how much focus the couple had in their businesses, Alex and Rachel still made time for their children as well as their grandchildren, with Melanie calling them “very family oriented.”

When asked why they thought Alex and Rachel tried to be so generous and selfless in their lives, both the Shoppa children as well as Kay Ribbink, Rachel’s mother, pointed towards the couple’s religious values, being members of Vineyard Church.

“Their relationship with God and their faith made them generous people who wanted to help anyone that they could, however they could,” Melanie said. “Just by setting that example of how Jesus would help other people, they wanted to share that faith with the community. They wanted to help everyone out, and they would always put other people’s needs before their own.”

“They had Jesus in their hearts,” Ribbink said. “They were very caring, and they loved people.”

In the days following Alex and Rachel’s deaths, a friend of the family, Kelly Peak, decided to start a GoFundMe for their next of kin. This was mainly because the couple did not have any life insurance, and while their children will not be financially responsible for any reoccurring accrued debts following their deaths, the online fundraiser will still help pay for the couple’s funeral as well as any other unexpected costs. At press time, the fundraiser had reached $8,548 of its $25,000 goal.

“I made the GoFundMe because I knew there were a lot of people who wanted to support the family in some way but sometimes it's hard to know how to help with such a tragic loss,” Peak said. “I thought this might be one less thing (for the family) to worry about during this terribly difficult time. Rachel and Alex were incredibly kind and loving, fun, and always willing to help someone out. They will be terribly missed by their family and friends.”

When asked about the GoFundMe, the family took the time to thank all the people who have already donated as well as those who plan on donating later on. “It will be well spent and will help (relieve) some of the burden that we’ve picked up,” Benefiel said.

“We just appreciate everyone’s unwavering support financially as well as just people’s words that they have said to us,” Melanie added.

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, residents can visit https://gofund.me/1799aa95.