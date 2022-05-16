Mushroom hunter finds dead body in northern Waterloo wooded area

WATERLOO — A man discovered a dead body in a wooded area in the 300 block of East Donald Street while hunting for morel mushrooms Sunday afternoon, Police Capt. Jason Feaker said.

Feaker said the older woman’s body, found well off the road and in the vicinity of the Cedar Valley Cardiovascular Center and A To Z Learning Center and Day Care, has been identified and police are now working to inform the next of kin.

The man notified police at 2:29 p.m.

It’s not known at this time how long the body had been there, or what caused her death.

No weapons were found at the scene. Feaker said his initial belief is that no foul play was involved and the public is in no immediate danger.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0