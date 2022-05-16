 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Mushroom hunter finds dead body in northern Waterloo wooded area

  • 0

WATERLOO — A man discovered a dead body in a wooded area in the 300 block of East Donald Street while hunting for morel mushrooms Sunday afternoon, Police Capt. Jason Feaker said.

Feaker said the older woman’s body, found well off the road and in the vicinity of the Cedar Valley Cardiovascular Center and A To Z Learning Center and Day Care, has been identified and police are now working to inform the next of kin.

The man notified police at 2:29 p.m.

It’s not known at this time how long the body had been there, or what caused her death.

No weapons were found at the scene. Feaker said his initial belief is that no foul play was involved and the public is in no immediate danger.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California elementary students accidently ingest marijuana-laced cheetos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News