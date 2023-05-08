WATERLOO -- Authorities have released the identities of the victims in a dog attack that claimed the life of an infant last week.

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died when the family dog attacked her at her Scott Avenue home Thursday morning.

The baby’s grandmother, 49-year-old Susan Smith, attempted to help the child and was also injured, police said. She was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The dog was seized and put down. The remains were sent to the state veterinary lab for testing.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the family and has raised $30,000 in donations as of Monday morning.

Photos: Dog attack, Waterloo May 4, 2023