National Geographic's Photo Ark on display at the Lincoln Children's Zoo

A traveling exhibit of the National Geographic Photo Ark has landed where the project was launched more than 15 years ago -- the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

In 2006, photographer Joel Sartore shot a studio-quality portrait of one of the zoo’s naked mole rats, starting his quest to single-handedly document the 20,000 species living in captivity in the world’s zoos, aquariums and sanctuaries.

As of this week, he has traveled to nearly 60 countries and photographed more than 12,500 species. And 54 of them are visiting Lincoln's zoo -- printed on 27 double-sided displays.

The exhibit is designed to introduce visitors to some of Sartore’s most compelling images, while also explaining his mission to showcase the species’ beauty, value and vulnerability.

The Photo Ark has inspired three multi-part television series, one on PBS and two on Nat Geo Wild. His photos have also appeared on “60 Minutes,” the “Today Show” and “General Hospital,” been projected onto the Empire State Building and the UN Headquarters, and been featured in five books.

And more than 6.5 million people have already viewed the Photo Ark traveling exhibit, National Geographic’s most popular ever.

In Lincoln, the 8-foot, free-standing frames are scattered throughout the zoo, and will remain on display until June 20.

