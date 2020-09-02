National poll finds Biden ahead of Trump

“The president has not expanded his coalition beyond his core base of supporters, who have always been a minority of the electorate,” said Peter Hanson, associate professor of political science at Grinnell College and director of the Grinnell College National Poll.

“His most likely path to victory is to do again what he did in 2016: Win the Electoral College with narrow victories in battleground states despite losing the national popular vote.”

The poll found that Trump’s performance gets the approval of 42 percent of adults, with 50 percent not approving. A majority, 52 percent, approve of his handling of the economy.

Nearly half give him a thumbs down for “understanding the problems facing people like me” and “ensuring equal treatment for African Americans.”

Fifty-five percent of those polled don’t like Trump’s handling of COVID-19, with a slight majority, 52 percent, saying he isn’t doing enough to contain the virus.

That’s taken a toll on Americans’ confidence that the president can manage crisis, Hanson said.

“Not only is President Trump seen as not doing enough in response to the COVID-19 situation by a majority, his job approval for handling the coronavirus has fallen by 11 points since April,” he said.

