NC GOP aims to override governor's veto on latest abortion bill. Vote scheduled for July 21.

“Gender, race, and disability are protected classes in most other contexts,” House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said in a statement. “Why should we allow the unborn to be discriminated against for these same traits?

“The message sent by this veto is that some human life is more valuable than others based on immutable characteristics.”

Senate Bill 359

HB453 could follow a similar path to another abortion-focused “Born Alive” bill, Senate Bill 359, that cleared the legislature in 2019.

That bill also was vetoed by Cooper. The Senate overrode Cooper's veto by a 30-20 vote on April 30.

Moore approved placing, and then removing, SB359 on the House floor calendar for 10 sessions — covering all of May 2019 — before a vote was held on June 5, 2019, in which the override vote failed by a 67-53 margin.

Placing a veto override vote on the floor agenda indefinitely is known in legislative terms as a veto garage.

"If legislative leaders don’t have the numbers, but think they can change some minds, they might" employ the veto garage, Kokai said.

"Otherwise, they are more likely to go ahead and vote and see where the chips fall."