NC minister facing child pornography charge resigns from his Forsyth County church

"We are shocked and saddened by the criminal charges brought against T. Elliott Welch, the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville. We in no way condone the behavior for which Pastor Welch has been accused. We are and we will continue to cooperate with law-enforcement officials as the investigation into these charges continues. Pastor Welch has resigned from his position as senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville. As a church, we remain committed to the spiritual needs of our members during this difficult time. We will refrain from further comment on these allegations so as to allow law-enforcement officials to continue to do their important work."