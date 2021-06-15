NC shootout suspect’s mother, grandmother found dead. Authorities: Man shot at crowded police station, opened fire on officers at park.

Campbell said that while school ended last week, there were a small number of staff members at each school.

Among the young people in the park were Reynolds High School football players who were going through an off-season practice at the park, according to Leah Crowley, a school board member whose son was among those practicing. Crowley said her son told her that the gunfire sounded like firecrackers going off. The team was quickly led to an area near the baseball dugouts.

By 4:30 p.m., police were allowing parents to pick up their children from the YMCA.

Officer injured

No police officers were injured in the shooting, but officer Joshua D. Huntley received minor injuries when his police car wrecked while he was responding to the general call for help.

Reports showed that Huntley was driving east in the 2500 block of Robinhood Road when he had a tire blow out as he traveled through a curve and his vehicle came into contact with a curb. Huntley’s car ran off the north side of the roadway, struck two trees and came to a stop against the back of a house at 900 Roslyn Road, reports showed. The 2500 block of Robinhood Road was closed for about two hours as police investigated the wreck.