Payment for emergency contraception for nearly 70 sexual assault survivors has yet to be reimbursed, while one claim for an abortion is also on hold, while Republican Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird reviews state policy.

That’s according to a statement from Planned Parenthood North Central States, based on records obtained by Iowa Public Radio from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

A spokeswoman for Bird did not respond to requests for information from The Gazette.

Iowa Public Radio reported the pending claims total about $3,300, including one claim for an abortion that cost $730 from a sexual assault victim.

AG REVIEW

The Iowa Attorney General's Office earlier this month said it had paused its practice allowing the state’s victim compensation funds to pay for emergency contraception — and, in rare cases, abortions — for victims of sexual assault, while it reviewed the state policy.

Though the payments are not explicitly required, it has been the state’s longtime policy to cover the cost of emergency contraception from the victim compensation fund. In rare cases, the fund also has paid for abortions for rape victims, said Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director of the victim assistance division under previous attorney general, Democrat Tom Miller.

Bird defeated Miller in the 2022 November election.

“As a part of her top-down, bottom-up audit of victim assistance, Attorney General Bird is carefully evaluating whether this is an appropriate use of public funds,” Bird press secretary Alyssa Brouillet said in a previous statement. “Until that review is complete, payment of these pending claims will be delayed.”

VICTIM FUND

Iowa's $3.3 million victim compensation fund — which comes from fines, fees and penalties paid by convicted criminals — paid nearly $1.7 million in expenses for sexual assault victims who sought medical help in fiscal 2021, the most recent year for which numbers were readily available. That includes the costs of forensic exams and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, as well as Plan B, the so-called “morning after” pill, and other treatments to prevent pregnancy.

More than 2,200 examination claims were submitted, and a total of 10,434 sexual assault victims were served. Juveniles accounted for the majority of sexual abuse victim costs paid for by the victim compensation fund, according to a 2021 annual report.

No taxpayer dollars go into the state victim compensation fund, which is separate from taxpayer funds appropriated by legislators each year in the state budget process.

Victim advocates, including the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence, have urged Bird to continue using the program’s funds to cover emergency contraception and abortion. They say cost should never be a barrier for rape victims seeking medical care, including contraception to prevent unintended pregnancy and abortion care.

“The fact that nearly 70 sexual assault survivors are waiting in limbo for the paid care they need because of politics is unacceptable,” said Ruth Richardson, CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States.

“Attorney General Bird and Republicans pushing these dangerous policies to take away Iowans’ bodily autonomy are hurting the most vulnerable Iowans who are bravely coming forward to receive care after being violated in the worst possible ways,” she said

“It’s unjust and cruel. These survivors should find comfort in having the compassionate, comprehensive care they need.”