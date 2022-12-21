 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Nebraska adds Baylor transfer receiver Josh Fleeks

  • 0

On early signing day for prep prospects, Nebraska is also welcoming in a veteran receiver transfer from the Big 12.

Former Baylor playmaker Joshua Fleeks is joining the Huskers, according to the school’s signing-day show Wednesday morning. The former four-star prospect committed to now-Nebraska coach Matt Rhule at Baylor as part of the 2018 class and has appeared in 43 career games with the Bears.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Fleeks, at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, amassed 795 yards from scrimmage and five career touchdowns but never found significant playing time at either receiver or running back and has made one career start. The Dallas native entered the portal in October after appearing in three games as he continued to recover from an injury from 2021.

Fleeks will play his sixth and final season at Nebraska as more of a receiver and should add quality depth for a position group that loses most of its production from last season beyond Marcus Washington and Alante Brown.

People are also reading…

Nebraska now has five incoming transfers with Fleeks joining three former Florida Gators in linebacker Chief Borders, safety Corey Collier and long snapper Marco Ortiz along with former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims.​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Dems lose leader after election, caucus defeats

Iowa Dems lose leader after election, caucus defeats

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn announced Saturday he will step down as leader of the party, after Democrats in the state faced a drubbing in the Nov. 8 midterm elections and a likely vote by national Democrats to strip Iowa of its first-in-the-nation caucus status it’s held for half a century.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists make breakthrough in destroying 'forever' chemicals in contaminated water

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News