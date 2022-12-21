Nebraska adds Baylor transfer receiver Josh Fleeks

On early signing day for prep prospects, Nebraska is also welcoming in a veteran receiver transfer from the Big 12.
Former Baylor playmaker Joshua Fleeks is joining the Huskers, according to the school’s signing-day show Wednesday morning. The former four-star prospect committed to now-Nebraska coach Matt Rhule at Baylor as part of the 2018 class and has appeared in 43 career games with the Bears.
Fleeks, at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, amassed 795 yards from scrimmage and five career touchdowns but never found significant playing time at either receiver or running back and has made one career start. The Dallas native entered the portal in October after appearing in three games as he continued to recover from an injury from 2021.
Fleeks will play his sixth and final season at Nebraska as more of a receiver and should add quality depth for a position group that loses most of its production from last season beyond Marcus Washington and Alante Brown.
Nebraska now has five incoming transfers with Fleeks joining three former Florida Gators in linebacker Chief Borders, safety Corey Collier and long snapper Marco Ortiz along with former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims.
Nebraska football 2023 commits
Dwight Bootle, CB, Miami, Florida
the good life.🌽@HuskerFBNation— Dwight Bootle II (@BootleII) February 1, 2022
#committed #GBR pic.twitter.com/uWGQzug5QF
Benjamin Brahmer, WR, Pierce, Nebraska
I am excited to announce I am officially committing to the University of Nebraska. I want to thank God for blessing me. I want to thank Coach Ruud, Coach Beckton, and Coach Frost for believing in me. I would like to thank my parents, grandparents and sisters for their support. pic.twitter.com/oozxpywt8j— Benjamin Brahmer (@BenjaminBrahmer) April 2, 2021
Jaidyn Doss, WR, Peculiar, Missouri
#GBR pic.twitter.com/lH5wEq8U7k— Jaidyn Doss (@JaidynDoss) June 3, 2022
Gunnar Gottula, OL, Lincoln (Southeast)
COMMITTED. #GBR 🌽🔴 pic.twitter.com/HmhuE34yct— Gunnar Gottula ⁷⁷ (@GottulaGunnar) June 26, 2021
Barry Jackson, WR, Ellenwood, Georgia
1000% committed @HuskerFBNation #GBR❤️ pic.twitter.com/OTXlXZcnoj— Barry Jackson jr.✝️🛸 (@Hollywoodbj1) July 2, 2022
Brock Knutson, OL, Scottsbluff, Nebraska
I’m staying home 🌽🌽🌽@HuskerFBNation @coach_frost @DonovanRaiola @SeanDillonNU @coachwilhite @Bluffs_Football @BarrettRuud #Committed #GBR #Cornfed pic.twitter.com/LcTw9koHgx— Brock Knutson (@knutson_brock) June 6, 2022
Omarion Miller, WR, Vivian, Louisiana
GBR Nation I’m home 🌽 @daboot02 @coach_frost @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/d50B67phuW— Omarion “O” Miller ✞ (@omarionmiller19) July 5, 2022
Hayden Moore, LB, Aurora, Colorado
COMMITTED‼️ #GBR ☠️🌽 ☠️ @HuskerFBNation @coach_frost @BarrettRuud @CoachChinander @SeanDillonNU @RJHSFootball @CoachFilleman pic.twitter.com/qo3JhrZyA9— Hayden Moore (@HMOORE3405) June 21, 2022
Maverick Noonan, EDGE, Omaha (Elkhorn South)
COMMITTED TO NEBRASKA‼️☠️🌽☠️ @julieanoonan @DannyNoonan95 pic.twitter.com/5NNujqWJV3— Maverick Noonan (@MaverickNoonan) June 24, 2022
Dylan Rogers, EDGE, Cypress, Texas
Done deal.☠️ #GBR @coach_frost pic.twitter.com/ck784xYW7c— Dylan Rogers (@drogers041) July 5, 2022
Sam Sledge, OL, Omaha (Creighton Prep)
COMMITTED🌽🏈#GBR pic.twitter.com/xRk7Bcp9aV— Sam Sledge (@SamSledge1) February 21, 2022
Riley Van Poppel, OL, Argyle, Texas
COMMITTED. GO BIG RED‼️☠️☠️🌽🌽 @toddrodgers13 @Coach_Lundy @coach_frost @coachdawsgbr @CoachChinander @BryanApplewhite @SeanDillonNU @HuskerFBNation @Nebraska247 @TEP5252 @BHoward_11 pic.twitter.com/oaq10fXAI6— Riley Van Poppel (@Riley_VanPoppel) June 13, 2022
William 'Pop' Watson, QB, Springfield, Massachusetts
GBR❤️ #ALLN pic.twitter.com/vjMPmDjOpa— William “Pop” Watson III (@WW3thefuture) September 15, 2022
Brice Turner, WR, Bay City, Texas
After a great conversation with @evancooper2 and @CoachBME, I would like to say that I will be verbally committing to The University of Nebraska for Football and Track!! @HuskerFBNation @NUTrackandField pic.twitter.com/AzMZ8dTHr7— Brice Turner (@BriceTurner9) December 6, 2022
Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE, Manor, Texas
100% COMMITTED #GBR 🌽🔴☠️ pic.twitter.com/y6Y39FgxY7— Princewill Umanmielen (@hoodiiewill) December 19, 2022
Rahmir Stewart, S, Philadelphia
Boommmm #GBR ☠️🌽❌ #huskernation @HuskerFBNation @Omeezi_ @evancooper2 @CoachMattRhule @cy_woodland pic.twitter.com/YrhBH3dVcF— 1RahmirStewart (@Rahstew1) December 18, 2022
Jaylen Lloyd, WR, Omaha (Omaha Westside)
GBR!! pic.twitter.com/K9UoWWq8ei— jaylen lloyd (@LloydJaylen) December 17, 2022
Mason Goldman, OL, Gretna
COMMITTED!!! GBR🔴⚪️!!@CoachMattRhule @HuskerFBNation @DonovanRaiola @Coach_Knighton @CoachKubicek @GretnaDragonAD @Boosters_Dragon pic.twitter.com/kmJLo16D9l— Mason Goldman (@goldman_mason) December 20, 2022
Syncere Safeeullah, S, Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)
Let’s work💯#GBR @HuskerFBNation @CoachMattRhule @evancooper2 @IMGAcademy @NCEC_Recruiting @NatlPlaymkrsAca @CSmithScout @247Sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/CEpecwilbb— Syncere Safeeullah (@SyncereSafe30) December 12, 2022
Jason Maciejczak, DL, Pierre, S.D.
University of North Dakota, thank you! Can’t thank you guys enough for the relationships we’ve built and people we’ve met!With that being said I am extremely blessed for the opportunity play in the Big 10 and very excited to announce I am committing to the University of Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/kVt4Tf4Diu— Maciejczak_64 (@Maciejczak6) December 19, 2022
Tristan Alvano, K, Omaha (Omaha Westside)
100% ALL IN❤️❤️ #GBR pic.twitter.com/YdxXpJir8O— Tristan Alvano (@AlvanoTristan) December 16, 2022
Kwinten Ives, RB, Palmyra, N.J
All gas. No brakes. 110% all in‼️ @Huskers #cornhuskers pic.twitter.com/wtAdetU3or— Kwinten Ives (@kwintenives) December 12, 2022
Malachi Coleman, WR, Lincoln East
You have to WANT to be here!! 110% all N and signed!! @BarstoolHusker @HuskerFBNation @Rivals_Clint @CoachMattRhule @Hayesfawcett3 @AllenTrieu @adamgorney @ParkerThune @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/7dMPPdHf0l— Malachi Coleman (@ChiColeman23) December 21, 2022