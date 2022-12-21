Nebraska adds Baylor transfer receiver Josh Fleeks

On early signing day for prep prospects, Nebraska is also welcoming in a veteran receiver transfer from the Big 12.

Former Baylor playmaker Joshua Fleeks is joining the Huskers, according to the school’s signing-day show Wednesday morning. The former four-star prospect committed to now-Nebraska coach Matt Rhule at Baylor as part of the 2018 class and has appeared in 43 career games with the Bears.

Fleeks, at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, amassed 795 yards from scrimmage and five career touchdowns but never found significant playing time at either receiver or running back and has made one career start. The Dallas native entered the portal in October after appearing in three games as he continued to recover from an injury from 2021.

Fleeks will play his sixth and final season at Nebraska as more of a receiver and should add quality depth for a position group that loses most of its production from last season beyond Marcus Washington and Alante Brown.

Nebraska now has five incoming transfers with Fleeks joining three former Florida Gators in linebacker Chief Borders, safety Corey Collier and long snapper Marco Ortiz along with former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims.​