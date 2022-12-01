Nebraska announces six coaching hires for Matt Rhule's staff

The coaches:

* Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield, who worked for Rhule at multiple stops but most recently called plays for two seasons at South Carolina.

* Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, an eight-year NFL veteran who quickly moved into coaching after his playing career and worked for Rhule at Carolina the past two seasons.

* Special teams coordinator Ed Foley, who worked for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and Carolina, and was once head coach for Fordham in the mid-2000s.

* Quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz, the O’Neill native who worked this year as an assistant with the NFL’s Rams but served as offensive coordinator for LSU in 2021.

* Defensive backs coach Evan Cooper, a former Temple player who worked for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and Carolina.

* Running backs coach EJ Barthel, who worked with Rhule at Temple and Carolina and most recently coached Connecticut’s running backs in 2021.

Contract information was not immediately available for any of the coaches.