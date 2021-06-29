Nebraska anti-death penalty group marks 30 years of demonstrations through highs and lows

Kaye said organizing in front of the Governor's Mansion and across from the Capitol each week is symbolic, given the role of both in the state's death penalty law.

“The front of the Capitol says: justice, mercy, wisdom,” she said. “We've decided to drop off mercy. That used to be important; it's not anymore, so we stand with the Capitol on one side and the Governor's Mansion on the other side, to remember that mercy is part of what this government has set out to do.”

The most recent person to be executed in Nebraska was Carey Dean Moore by lethal injection on Aug. 14, 2018. Moore had been convicted of murdering two cab drivers in Omaha in 1979, a crime he committed when he was 21. At the time of his execution, he was 60.

“He had been on death row for forever,” Kaye said. “He was no danger to anybody. Even the families of his victims were not calling for him to die.”

Nebraska has 12 men on death row, including Aubrey Trail who was sentenced to die earlier this month for the murder and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe.

While the state has continued to sentence people to death for the most heinous of murders, state officials have acknowledged that they are not able to obtain drugs to administer lethal injection.