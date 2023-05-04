All Nebraska Army National Guard helicopters and crews have been grounded for the past week because of an Army-wide safety stand-down, but they could be back in air by this weekend, Guard officials say.

Last Friday, the Army suspended all flight operations for active-duty, Guard and Reserve units after three fatal helicopter crashes this year — in Alaska, Kentucky, and Alabama — that killed 14 soldiers.

All units were ordered to undergo safety training before they could resume flight operations. Active-duty units were required to complete it this week, while Guard and Reserve units were given until May 31.

“With three fatal accidents in a short time, the Army decided it was time to take a day and let aviation units discuss the trend and how to bend the curve the other direction,” said Col. Robert Kadavy, the Nebraska Army National Guard’s director of aviation and safety, in an email statement.

In Nebraska, units based in Lincoln and Grand Island flying a total of 24 aircraft — seven CH-47 Chinooks, eight UH-72 Lakotas and nine UH-60 Black Hawks — were affected.

The safety stand-down allows the state adjutant general to sign off on critical missions such as fighting wildfires, as Guard helicopters did last month in Cass, Cherry and Jefferson Counties. None have been necessary this week, Kadavy said.

The safety training will take place in Grand Island on Friday and in Lincoln on Saturday. The focus will be on multi-aircraft operations, maintenance and risk management, Kadavy said, with discussion of techniques for aircrews to minimize risks and distractions.

“As pilots, we need to tune out other ‘noise’ and focus on the flight,” he said in the statement. “We talk about this a lot with the crews in hopes that a pilot who is trying to multitask will remember their job is inherently dangerous and they owe it to their family to put all their focus into this flight.”

The units are authorized to return to flying once the training is complete.

Kadavy said the Nebraska Army National Guard has never had a fatal crash.

While the Nebraska helicopter units have not suffered serious mishaps, a string of recent “near-misses” prompted a discussion among Nebraska Guard flight crew members at a monthly safety meeting in March, Kadavy said.

“Three different aircrews stood up and discussed events that did not result in accidents, thankfully, but could have,” he said. “The other aircrews then asked hard questions about how the crew got into the situation and steps that could have been taken to avoid the situation in the first place.”

In one of the incidents, a Black Hawk helicopter had to make a power-off “autorotation” landing in a bean field, and in a second, an aircraft had to land — also in a field — after encountering icing conditions. In the third, a National Guard crew encountered a small civilian aircraft whose pilot was not communicating on the radio.

“The pilots were well in control of the situations,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Stephen Gonifas, instructor pilot and safety officer for the 1st Battalion, 376th Aviation Regiment in Lincoln, in an interview. “I took away some good points that I can use for my safety program, and to keep my crews safe.”

Gonifas has served 25 years in the military, including 18 with the Nebraska National Guard. He has known people who have died in air crashes, but it doesn’t deter him from flying. He said he welcomes the stand-down and the chance to focus for a day entirely on safety.

“Our safety record here in Nebraska is pretty good. Actually, it’s very good,” he said. “We want to keep it that way.”

