Two longtime administrators inside the Nebraska athletic department are no longer with the school.

Associate Athletic Director for Capital Planning and Construction John Ingram and Executive Associate Athletic Director Bob Burton have parted ways with NU, a spokesman confirmed on Tuesday. The Huskers.com biographies for both say the “end” of their tenures occurred in April 2023.

Ingram had worked with Nebraska since 1993, largely with facility planning, design and construction, most notably with the large North Stadium expansion project completed in the mid-2000s, the East Stadium expansion in 2012-2013, and the Huskers’ new soccer and gymnastics complexes. He was NU’s resident expert with Memorial Stadium and, as recently as last week, had taken a World-Herald reporter on a historical tour of the facility.

Burton had worked with Nebraska since 1998, and had recently handled the facilities master plan with Nebraska. He was also a sport administrator for the bowling, golf, wrestling and men’s gymnastics teams. For nine years, 1998-2007, Burton was an associate athletic director for Nebraska.

