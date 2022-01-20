Nebraska bill strengthening religious freedoms stalls amid concerns it might go too far

Arguments that Nebraska needs to beef up protections for religious rights and freedoms fell short Wednesday in the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Legislative Bill 774, a proposal that would have provided broader protections, got only four votes from committee members. It needed five to advance to the full Legislature.

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon introduced the measure, which he dubbed the First Freedom Act. During a public hearing Wednesday, he said the bill would ensure that people of all faiths can "live their lives and practice their religion" freely in Nebraska.

The senator said he had been looking at the idea but was inspired to introduce the bill by a 2020 case involving two Native American students in the Cody-Kilgore school district. School employees repeatedly cut the girls' hair, even after their parents objected and informed school officials that hair is a sacred symbol in Lakota tradition. The parents have filed a federal lawsuit over the incident.

In addition, Brewer, who is a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, said he had heard from Native American inmates in the state's prisons who said they were being prevented from exercising their faith.

John Horsechief, who works for Open Door Mission, urged support for the bill. He cited the history of suppression of Native American faiths, as well as concerns that faith-based organizations face funding discrimination.

Mae Anne Balschweid said she backed it because of her experiences working with refugees and immigrants of many different religions.

LB 774 is similar to laws passed at the federal level and in more than 20 other states. But new, COVID-era sections were added to ensure that religious organizations and practices would not be targeted under future health and safety measures.

Tom Venzor, executive director for the Nebraska Catholic Conference, said such measures provide for a balancing test, under which governments can limit or penalize a person's freedom of religion only if those restrictions are essential to a "compelling government interest" and are the least burdensome means of achieving that end.

But opponents said the bill would give special legal exemptions and preferences to religious people and organizations. They said the bill would allow religious groups to ignore laws that apply to others, particularly when it comes to discriminating against people based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

"It's not a balancing as much as it is an elevating," said Brett Parker, state policy manager for American Atheists. "Your religion should not give you more or less civil rights under the law."

Spike Eickholt, a lobbyist for the ACLU Nebraska, said the state and federal constitutions already provide robust protection for religion, but do not allow religious freedom the right to harm others or to discriminate.

He raised concerns about how the bill would apply during public emergencies, such as the pandemic. He said it was "constitutionally appropriate" to restrict religious gatherings along with non-religious gatherings to protect the health and safety of the public.

During discussion later, Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said she thought the bill needed an amendment to address opponents' concerns about discrimination and whether religious freedom arguments could be used to ignore state laws.

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha said he agreed and questioned whether a problem existed with religious freedom being impaired in Nebraska.

