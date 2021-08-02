Nebraska blind students build robots at STEM camp

That's not only a disservice to the students, he said, but to the scientific community.

"Some brains may be in this room that can solve some major problems in different areas of science," he said.

Chuck Gardner, who directed the weeklong camp, agreed that the students have incredible capabilities.

"These are some of the most complex bots we've seen at a camp like this," he said of the students' creations.

While this is the first year the program has been hosted in Nebraska, Gardner said he has worked in camps like this for years in Virginia.

"Every time it amazes me," he said. "The abilities these kids have to overcome the obstacles that we present."

Aiden Garza, a 17-year-old from Chadron who attended this week's camp, said it was meaningful to him to have the opportunity to build the bot and learn so many skills. He also enjoyed the chance to go rock climbing and bowling at University of Nebraska-Lincoln facilities.

Garza said he hopes to take some of the skills he learned this week and use them in the computer science field. Gardner thinks that's a real possibility for the students who attended the camp.