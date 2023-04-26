Longtime Nebraska defensive back Braxton Clark is the latest Husker to leave amid a flurry of transfer departures Wednesday.

Attrition finally hit NU defensive backs, which still have 20-plus scholarship players across five positions in the secondary. The 6-foot-4 Clark was the tallest of the true DBs and appeared in 33 total games with 22 tackles in his Nebraska career. Clark, a sixth-year senior, was the last remaining member of former coach Scott Frost’s first recruiting class in 2018.

The Orlando native appeared in six games last season and made five tackles but his name didn’t come up during spring interviews with coaches and players.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said Saturday that coaches and players would be holding individual meetings this week to discuss their futures — that is, what coaches see in a player’s game and where they would fit at NU right then.

“We don’t predict the future,” Rhule said. “We say, ‘If we played today, this would be your role.’”

Nebraska remains roughly eight scholarship players above the 85-man limit it needs to hit by fall camp. The window for college football players to enter the portal closes Sunday.​

