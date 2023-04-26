Longtime Nebraska defensive back Braxton Clark is the latest Husker to leave amid a flurry of transfer departures Wednesday.
Attrition finally hit NU defensive backs, which still have 20-plus scholarship players across five positions in the secondary. The 6-foot-4 Clark was the tallest of the true DBs and appeared in 33 total games with 22 tackles in his Nebraska career. Clark, a sixth-year senior, was the last remaining member of former coach Scott Frost’s first recruiting class in 2018.
The Orlando native appeared in six games last season and made five tackles but his name didn’t come up during spring interviews with coaches and players.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said Saturday that coaches and players would be holding individual meetings this week to discuss their futures — that is, what coaches see in a player’s game and where they would fit at NU right then.
“We don’t predict the future,” Rhule said. “We say, ‘If we played today, this would be your role.’”
Nebraska remains roughly eight scholarship players above the 85-man limit it needs to hit by fall camp. The window for college football players to enter the portal closes Sunday.
Photos: Nebraska football's Red-White Spring Game
Rexton Gompert climbs The Legacy statue near the East Stadium entrance to get a better view of the team as he waits for the Unity Walk with his family ahead of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule walks in the middle of the pack with his team during the Unity Walk ahead of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Dark Clouds hang over Memorial Stadium ahead of the Red-White Spring Game, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska players walk on the field before the Red-White Spring Game, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule leads the team before the Red-White Spring Game, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska football players and staff walk to Memorial Stadium during Unity Walk before the annual Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims (14) celebrates with offensive lineman Ethan Piper (57) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Former Nebraska football head coach Frank Solich and his family are honored during a half time ceremony during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
White Team's Brodie Tagaloa nearly tackles Red Team quarterback Chubba Purdy in the second quarter during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Former Nebraska football head coach Frank Solich and his family are honored during a half time ceremony during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
White Team's Randolph Kpai is pushed out of bounds by Red Team's Malcolm Hartzog in the second half during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule walks behind the offense during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
White Team quarterback Heinrich Haarberg is tackled on a run by Red Team's Derek Branch in the second quarter during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Red Team's Aeik Gilbert drops a pass while pressured by White Team's Jalil Martin during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Dennis McGinty cheers on the Nebraska band before kickoff of the annual Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska linebacker Chief Borders (14) points to fans after the Red-White Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska defensive back Javier Morton (25) reacts to fans after the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
The newest iteration of Herbie Husker was unveiled before the annual Red-White Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska football runs on the field to kickoff the annual Red-White Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska defensive back Tamon Lynum (38) hands a fan his wristwrap as a hand extends out for a high five after the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer (18) signs a football for fans after the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Roman Mangini (26) holds up a heart to the crowd after the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska runningback Rahmir Johnson (14) is tackled at the feet by defensive linemen AJ Rollins (86) during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Richard Torres (15) rushes for a first down against defensive back Ashton Hausmann (22) during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Cooper Hausmann (87) and defensive back Dwight Bootle II (40) look back at the ball after Hausmann missed a reception during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Cooper Hausmann (87) misses a pass while being covered by defensive back Dwight Bootle II (40) during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin (left) reaches for a loose fumble next to defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt (91) during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Marcus Washington (16) makes a falling catch during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebrasaka runningback Rahmir Johnson (14) makes a cut to avoid defensive back Javier Morton (25) during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska linebacker Randolph Kpai (30) signals for a no-catch during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska linebacker Randolph Kpai (30) holds up the ball after a fumble recovery during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska linebacker Randolph Kpai (30) tries to rush the quarterback through contact during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska offensive linemen Bryce Benhart (54) pushes against offensive linemen Jacob Hood (left) during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska runningback Rahmir Johnson (14) trudges through a tackle as defensive linemen AJ Rollins (86) flips into the air during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska runningback Rahmir Johnson (14) makes a cut to change direction during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (left) winds up for a pass during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Billy Kemp IV (15) is raised into the sky by offensive lineman Bryce Benhart (54) during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska defensive back DeShon Singleton (29) flexes after making a big hit during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II (right) prepares for contact against defensive back Isaac Gifford (23) during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili (right) blocks Princewill Umanmielen from getting to quarterback Jeff Sims (right) during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Blake Sims (right) hands the ball off to runningback Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska tight end Nate Boerkircher (49) runs for a first down after a reception against defensive back Omar Brown (12) during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska tight end Nate Boerkircher (49) is tackled by defensive back Omar Brown (left) during the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
White Team's Chief Borders (first left)stops Red Team's Joshua Fleeks (center) dead in his tracks as he tries to push through the line in the first quarter during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hunter Sallis watches Nebraska football's Red-White Spring Game along with men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg (right) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska White Team quarterback Jeff Sims completes a pass in the third quarter during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Nebraska offensive line readies themselves before the play during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska offensive linemen Ethan Piper during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska players enter Memorial Stadium before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive linemen Nouredin Nouili (center) and Ethan Piper (right) block members of the Red Team during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
