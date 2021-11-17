Nebraska county jail has violent, strange history

NELSON — If the walls of the Nuckolls County Jail could talk, they’d better start talking.

That’s because the structure, built in 1873, is scheduled to be torn down in the next few months.

The two-story jail, which sits next to the county courthouse in Nelson, has a few tales to tell. One reflects a violent period in Nebraska’s history, and a couple are flat-out crazy.

First the violent one.

On July 14, 1887, a prominent farmer who raised hogs west of Nelson was found dead in a roadside ditch, a bullet wound in the back of his head. Henry Sallen, who’d sold five hogs for $52.50 the day before, was last seen driving out of town with another man.

Suspicions quickly focused on the other man, identified as either James Kuhn, John Conrad or “Jim the Cook” in accounts back then.

The suspect, a former railroad worker, was apprehended at his home in Nelson. The evening edition of the Omaha Daily World (a forerunner of The World-Herald) on July 18 reported that Kuhn’s wife was “in the act of washing blood from the shirt which he wore on his murderous exploit.”

“Circumstances pointed unmistakenly” to Kuhn as the murderer, the paper reported.

There was initial talk of a lynching, but Nelson, the county seat, was described as a “law-abiding town,” and the chatter subsided. But by Saturday, two days after Sallen’s body was found and a few days before a trial was scheduled, indignation grew over the murder. By 10 p.m., a crowd of 100 people, all wearing masks and many armed, descended on the county jail.

“The trial was not to be held,” read an account in a 1967 Nuckolls County history book titled “From Hoppers to Copters.”

Kuhn, who protested that he was innocent, was surrendered to the crowd, which marched him to the Rock Island railroad bridge out of town where he was hung. A railroad crew cut down the body the next day.

The Nelson Gazette newspaper reported that “a spark of sympathy could not be discovered ebbing out from the breast of anyone” for Kuhn.

The lynching was one of at least 58 that occurred in the state from 1858 to 1919, according to a 2012 article by Jim Potter in Nebraska History magazine. There were more than twice as many lynchings during that period than legal executions, Potter wrote.

Some, like a string of lynchings along the Niobrara River in north-central Nebraska, were committed by vigilantes who sought out suspected cattle thieves. Keya Paha County is still referred to as “Mob County” because of those violent days.

Some lynchings were racially motivated, like the Sept. 28, 1919, riot and lynching of Will Brown, a Black man, at the Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha. Brown was accused — wrongly, historians believe — of assaulting a white woman. A crowd of 15,000 participated in the riot, which ended with the courthouse battered and ablaze, and Brown’s burned and bullet-ridden body hung from a telegraph pole.

Kuhn, the victim in Nelson, was also African American, and among five Black men and two Mexicans lynched between 1879 and 1919, according to the Nebraska History article. The Black population of Nebraska never exceeded 1% during that era, Potter wrote, though the African American percentage of lynching victims was about 8%.

Like most lynchings in those days, the incident in Nuckolls County ended with no arrests of those involved.

There were also silly incidents associated with the Nuckolls County Jail.

In 1983, Nuckolls County was the scene of a lion hunt after a local man intentionally released two African lion cubs he had purchased from a traveling circus.

Former County Sheriff Jim Marr, who was a deputy at the time, said the 80-pound cubs were mostly tame but had claws and fangs that were dangerous. They also could roar like their wild cousins.

It took several days to round up the lions, but Marr said that once they were located, they were easily lured into cages. The animals were stored in the jail’s garage until they were relocated, eventually, to a zoo “back east,” Marr said.

In 1972, a female prisoner attempted to dig her way through the plaster-and-lath wall of the cell used for female inmates. After squeezing her torso through a small opening, she was unable to go any farther — or squeeze back out. In the morning, she was discovered stuck in the wall, asking for help.

Marr said the old jail, like many in those days, included living quarters for the sheriff. Once he was elected sheriff in 1984, he ended the practice — his wife wasn’t too eager to take up residence in a jailhouse.

The jail, which cost $10,000 to build in 1873, had unique cell doors that were rotated to allow an inmate to enter a circular cage that led into their cell.

Longtime Superior Express publisher Bill Blauvelt, a school classmate of Marr’s, said he was at the jail one evening and asked for a tour of the facility.

“Does the door spin both ways?” the newspaperman asked Marr, who was on duty.

The door was given a spin and then became stuck, with both Blauvelt and Marr trapped inside.

In those days, there were no dispatchers or other deputies at the jail. Marr was the only deputy on duty that evening. Blauvelt said he was preparing for a long, and embarrassing, stay behind bars.

Blauvelt said it seemed like they were trapped for hours, but after a few minutes of tugging and jerking, the circular cell door was jarred open.

To this day, he said he isn’t sure if Marr was playing a practical joke or whether the door had really become stuck.

* * *

Parts of the old jail will live on. As part of a remodeling in the 1980s, the original jail cells were removed and relocated to the Nuckolls County Museum in Superior, where they are a popular curiosity.

There’s also a ledger of jail “visitors” that draws a lot of interest from families looking for names of relatives, according to museum curator Nancy Meyers.

World-Herald researcher Sheritha Jones contributed to this report.

