Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, a village of around 400 in Boone County, has a school, a church, a few local shops and a very unique grocery store.

"You've got to have a grocery store," said Tom Bethscheider, owner of Bethscheider's Market.

His grandfather, Carl Bethscheider, opened the store in 1918, later passing it to Tom's father, Carroll, who passed it to Tom in 1975. Tom, of course, worked there for a while before becoming taking the reins.

"I've been in it all my life, so I just kind of grew up with it," he said. "I was probably in grade school when I started. I've been here a long time."

But after 48 years, he and his wife Chris are ready for life's next chapter. They want to travel and spend more time with family.

And so, the store reopened this month without a member of the Bethscheider family in charge for the first time ever.

Connor Spelic and his family, operators of Spelic's Market and Meats in Spalding, bought the store.

"(We took) a chance to sell it and not lose having a grocery store in this town because a town needs a grocery store," Tom said.

Spelic said he saw an opportunity to keep another small-town grocery store alive, for the same reason.

We "have seen what happens to small towns when they lose a grocery store, we have a strong passion for keeping small towns together, shopping local because it seems like as soon as you lose schools, grocery stores, bars, it starts going down quick," Spelic said. "We want to keep it alive, keep the money local."

The margins on a grocery store are slim and it's a competitive industry, even in a small towns where there isn't a lot of competition.

"We tried different things, like we had a gift shop, when that wasn't working so good, we had an ice cream shop with food," Chris said. "We had that for like nine years. You just keep trying new things."

While they had a crew they could depend on, they felt like it was time to move on and let somebody else take the reins.

"There is a lot of competition and staffing is getting harder," Tom said. "We've been very fortunate we have very dependable help right now but as we get older, we need young guys to help us lift things and stuff and it’s harder to get that."

The Bethscheiders had their last day in the store in late February. They said they'll miss the customers.

"They're like family. You know their kids, we've seen all their families grow up," Chris said. "That's the hard part of leaving the business, it's kind of your social time, too."

A lot of changes will come in the next few months as it merges with his current system at Spelic's Market and Meats.

"The building and store should look very different when we're done," Spelic said.