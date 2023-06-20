After watching the dust trails follow the cows in his Herman pastures, Dan Braesch didn’t hold back about the fraught conditions facing Nebraska ranchers, farmers and livestock producers this summer because of the ongoing drought.

“We’re in a world of hurt,” he said.

Almost the whole state is experiencing drought, although conditions are easing some in the western part of the state.

Twenty percent of Nebraska is in extreme drought, according to the latest Drought Monitor report. Most of that falls in the eastern half of the state, where 10.9% of the land is under the even worse exceptional drought category. That can lead to widespread crop and pasture losses.

Braesch, who also grows corn, soybeans and alfalfa at the D&D Cattle Company (about 44 miles northeast of Omaha), said this is the driest he’s ever seen his soil. He’s been in the business since his father started farming in 1975.

“Last year, our corn crop was about half the year prior. It wasn’t good,” he said. “The way this is happening, it’s going to be worst yet.”

Sherry Vinton, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, said the next few weeks will determine the success of crops in the state.

She's hoping that innovations in the ag industry, such as drought-resistant corn, will help farmers and ranchers weather the dry conditions. She, like everyone else, is also hoping for rain.

“We’ll know a lot more in July. That’s when decisions will have to be made for pastures. I can’t imagine anyone putting in another crop. It’s just going to be done,” she said. “We’re OK now. But if this continues, harder choices will have to be made.’’

While the worries at a ranch in Herman or a corn and soybean operation in Wakefield may seem far away from Omaha, urban dwellers are affected just the same.

Cattle producers would need to reduce their herds if they don’t have enough feed or it becomes too expensive to purchase, causing beef prices to climb. Ethanol production and its byproducts would be affected.

“The bigger the area is that doesn’t get any rain, prices are going to continue to go up,” said Lisa Lunz, who raises corn and soybeans with her husband Jim near Wakefield in Dixon County.

Last year, they were able to raise only half a corn crop. The Lunzs, like many in the area, are dryland farmers who do not use irrigation.

“We hope we have enough rain so the crop can continue to grow, and we have something to combine,” Lisa Lunz said.

She recently got 2 inches of rain. Before that, she agreed with Braesch that this is the driest she’s ever seen the soil.

There are two reasons. One is that the subsoil was already depleted of moisture from raising last year’s crops. The second is the type of rainfall the state is experiencing this year.

So far, there have been no large weather events that have swept across the state, dropping moisture in large swaths. Instead, rainfall has been hit and miss after a drier winter.

“We call them popcorn showers. We just have to figure out where they are going to pop,” said Clint Aegerter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha. “They rain themselves out pretty quick.”

That pattern has left most areas several inches short of their usual rain totals. While long-term forecasts predict some greater chances of rain in the next few weeks, it would take more than that to carry Nebraska out of the drought.

Lindsay Johnson, a climatologist for the National Drought Mitigation Center, which is located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, said the state would need a very wet summer.

“We could get a week of massive storms, but it wouldn’t wipe out the drought,” she said.

Nebraska is in long-term drought that started in June 2021, she said. It's been of longer duration than the 2012 drought, another exceptionally dry period that farmers often compare to this year.

While it’s been a summer of hit-and-miss rainfall, even a few of those showers can save someone's crops and ease conditions for producers.

Steve and Joan Ruskamp, who have 2,000 head of cattle on feed near Dodge, were one of the lucky ones recently who received more than an inch of rain. Joan Ruskamp compares each rainfall to a deposit in the bank, allowing their business to continue to move forward through inch by inch of rain.

She said the U.S. cattle herd is at its lowest in years. As of Jan 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture put the number of beef cows that had calved in the U.S. at 28.9 million head, down 4% from the same time last year.

That’s compared to 29 million head on Jan. 1, 2014, following the 2012 drought cycle.

If feed prices go up, it will cost the Ruskamps more to finish the steers they are preparing for market. It’s not only corn. The hay supply was the lowest in decades last year.

“Our goal is to always maintain some level of profitability, so we can keep going in the years to come,” she said.

Insurance will help many farmers if crops are lost. The Ruskamps say they are preparing for all types of contingencies if feed isn’t readily available.

They have also turned to their faith.

The Rev. Matthew Gutowski has been holding special masses for rain at Catholic parishes in the area, which is under the exceptional drought category. They are as full as the Sunday congregations, he said.

“I told my folks that it is certainly good and important for us to pray for rain. I also told them to pray for Our Lord to 'rain down' graces and strength into our souls to help us face the challenges of the drought and to ask for trust in God’s care to get us through whatever difficulties we encounter,” he said. “It is so beautiful to see the strong faith that our farmers have as they come to pray at Mass.”

Vinton said watching a pasture not grow or a corn crop fail can take a toll on farmers and ranchers. She wants to remind them they can find support by going to farmhotline.com or the rural response hotline at 800-464-0258.

The USDA has drought disaster resources for livestock and crop producers, many of which are available through local Farm Service Agency offices. To learn more about these programs, visit farmers.gov/drought or contact a local USDA Service Center.

Joan Ruskamp said they were blessed with years of good moisture and crops. These last few haven't as easy, but she says that's the cycle of farming.

"We don't know what the rest of the summer is going to do," she said. "As farmers, you have faith when you put the seed in the ground you are going to have something to harvest that fall. Every year is different, and it's out of your control. It's hard, but that's how it is."

Photos: Nebraska drought threatening livestock and crops