Nebraska earned a No. 11 seed in the Big Ten men's basketball tournament and will play No. 14 Minnesota on Wednesday in Chicago.

The Huskers and Gophers will play 25 minutes following the Wisconsin and Ohio State game, which starts at 5:30 p.m.

The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Nebraska beat Minnesota twice this season, most recently on Feb. 25, a 78-67 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers also won 81-79 in overtime in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

Nebraska has enjoyed a resurgent stretch to close out the regular season, winning six of its past eight games entering the conference tournament. It closed out the slate with an 81-77 win against Iowa on Sunday in Iowa City.

The tournament runs Wednesday to Saturday at the United Center, home of the NBA's Chicago Bulls. The winner earns an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

Check out the full bracket below.