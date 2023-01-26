Nebraska football trainer, athletic medicine director no longer with program

LINCOLN — Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program.

Head athletic trainer Mark Mayer, and Dr. Lonnie Albers — associate athletic director for athletic medicine — are not listed in the Nebraska Athletic Department directory. A NU official confirmed their departure.

Mayer had been the trainer inside Nebraska football since 2007, when he arrived from the NFL’s Raiders. He completed his 16th year in the role.

Albers had served as director of athletic medicine since 1995. He had worked with the athletic department since 1985.

The departures follow that of director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis two months ago, and, according to a program source, are unrelated to new football coach Matt Rhule.

