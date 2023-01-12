Nebraska guard Moriarty sinks one-handed heave, lands on SportsCenter

Kendall Moriarty’s half-court shot at the end of the Nebraska women’s basketball team’s game against Penn State on Wednesday landed her on ESPN.

Her shot capped Nebraska’s 80-51 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the shot leaving Moriarty’s hands with 2.6 seconds left on the clock and going through the basket just after the buzzer. The sophomore guard from Wheaton, Illinois, launched the shot over her right shoulder with one hand to avoid a shot-clock violation and it landed in the hoop — nothing but net.

Nebraska was in that odd situation of having the ball near half-court late in the possession after the ball got loose in the backcourt.

The shot made SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt’s "Best Thing I Saw Today" segment.

“It’s just sort of a fling. How’d it get there?” Van Pelt said. “I don’t know, but that’s worth three. The reactions of everybody in the building — even Maggie Mendelson on the floor — are pretty similar. Nebraska wins in a big way, and that’s fun.”

It was Nebraska’s 13th three-pointer of the game, coming one game after Nebraska went just 2-for-25 on threes in its last game in a loss at Rutgers.

“It’s just kind of crazy,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said of the shot. “If there had been just a little difference in the shot clock we would have held the ball right there. But obviously, we needed a shot to go off to avoid a shot clock violation. All that I could think is that I felt like at Rutgers we took really, really good shots all night and couldn’t throw it in the ocean. And now we’re making off one foot, one hand (half court) court flip it up and it’s going in the basket.

"Sometimes that happens.”