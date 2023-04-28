The Nebraska History Museum opened two exhibits on Saturday that focus on the lives of Japanese Americans during World War II.

The first is a Smithsonian traveling exhibition titled "Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II" and the second is a locally developed exhibit titled "Preserving a Legacy: Japanese in Nebraska." The latter was created through a partnership between History Nebraska and the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering.

According to History Nebraska, both exhibits will be open to the public until Oct. 1.

Righting a Wrong centers around Executive Order 9066, an order signed into law on Dec. 7, 1941, by President Franklin Roosevelt following the attack on Pearl Harbor. The order sent thousands of Japanese Americans and Japanese nationalists to incarceration camps, which were in place from March 1942 through March 1946. The exhibit also features stories, photos and personal items from those that were in the camps.

Preserving a Legacy expands on the story of Japanese Nebraskans that moved to Nebraska during World War II. Japanese Americans living in Nebraska were not sent to incarceration camps during the war, as those camps were largely made up of Japanese Americans living on the West Coast, but those living in Nebraska faced hostile treatment.

The exhibit also explores how World War II was both covered and perceived in Nebraska, as well as what the lives of Japanese Americans living in Nebraska were like.

Following Oct. 1, the Preserving a Legacy exhibit will move to the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering for a yet-to-be-determined time, according to the Nebraska History Museum.

Photos: Scotts Bluff National Monument