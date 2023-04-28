The Nebraska History Museum opened two exhibits on Saturday that focus on the lives of Japanese Americans during World War II.
The first is a Smithsonian traveling exhibition titled "Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II" and the second is a locally developed exhibit titled "Preserving a Legacy: Japanese in Nebraska." The latter was created through a partnership between History Nebraska and the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering.
According to History Nebraska, both exhibits will be open to the public until Oct. 1.
Righting a Wrong centers around Executive Order 9066, an order signed into law on Dec. 7, 1941, by President Franklin Roosevelt following the attack on Pearl Harbor. The order sent thousands of Japanese Americans and Japanese nationalists to incarceration camps, which were in place from March 1942 through March 1946. The exhibit also features stories, photos and personal items from those that were in the camps.
Preserving a Legacy expands on the story of Japanese Nebraskans that moved to Nebraska during World War II. Japanese Americans living in Nebraska were not sent to incarceration camps during the war, as those camps were largely made up of Japanese Americans living on the West Coast, but those living in Nebraska faced hostile treatment.
The exhibit also explores how World War II was both covered and perceived in Nebraska, as well as what the lives of Japanese Americans living in Nebraska were like.
Following Oct. 1, the Preserving a Legacy exhibit will move to the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering for a yet-to-be-determined time, according to the Nebraska History Museum.
Joseph Eskenazi of Redondo Beach, California, the oldest living survivor of the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, marked his 105th birthday Wednesday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
Photos: Scotts Bluff National Monument
Steve Myers plans to incorporate Scotts Bluff National Monument and segments of the Oregon Trail and other Panhandle sites into his proposed route for the Great Plains Trail, which would cross the country from New Mexico to North Dakota. Myers stands atop the Monument in March 2016.
STEVE FREDERICK/Star-Herald
Justin Cawiezel, chief ranger at the Scotts Bluff National Monument listens to questions from students in Afghanistan while Lesley Gaunt, who formerly served as a lead interpreter and park ranger at the monument, makes sure students and Cawiezel can see and hear each other.
IRENE NORTH/Star-Herald
In the early morning hours of Dec. 15, 2015, a rock slide occurred on the southwest-facing side of Scotts Bluff. It is estimated that 25,000-30,000 tons of rock fell on Saddle Rock Trail, covering it up to six feet deep. Additionally, the slide occurred directly under a portion of an upper section of trail, leaving it undercut and supported only by a layer of volcanic ash that could also fail. The trail re-opened on July 14, 2017, at 6 a.m. Local runner Sheli Goodwin was the first to run on the trail again.
National Park Service
Dome Rock at Scotts Bluff National Monument is silhouetted by the sunset.
A team demonstrates antique farming equipment at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. The museum enjoys views of the Scotts Bluff National Monument in the background.
Star-Herald file photo
The road disappears over the hill between Scotts Bluff National Monument.
Courtesy photo Joe Dutton
About 108,000 people visited the Scotts Bluff National Monument last year. Attendance is down 12 percent from 2012 and Monument Superintendent Ken Mabery said the changes made to the park's hours of operation due to budget constraints likely impacted visitation.
BRANDON NELSON/Star-Herald
The Scotts Bluff National Monument sets the backdrop to the crop fields in the valley in 2014.
The North Platte River towers above the valley, here offering a perfect view from the North Platte River banks and Riverside Park.
Star-Herald
The badlands of the Scotts Bluff National Monument goes dark as the sun sets over the horizon.
Star-Herald
People in a gorge south of Scotts Bluff National Monument while scouting locations for a film.
STEVE FREDERICK/Star-Herald
The layers making up Scotts Bluff National Monument are covered in snow following a winter storm in the Panhandle.
Star-Herald
As the morning fog dances over the water, the sun brings out the oranges and reds in Scotts Bluff National Monument.
Star-Herald
Scotts Bluff National Monument's reflection shimmers in the lake below as the colors on the trees brighten in the sunlight.
Star-Herald
The Scotts Bluff National Monument as seen from the prairie dog town. Few people have the opportunity to see this side of the monument.
IRENE NORTH/Star-Herald
The setting sun shines on the Scotts Bluff National Monument.
IRENE NORTH/Star-Herald
The setting sun shines on the Scotts Bluff National Monument.
IRENE NORTH/Star-Herald
With Dome Rock looming in the distance, Sonia Teahon and Nancy McKee continue a trek along Saddle Rock Trail at Scotts Bluff National Monument.
IRENE NORTH/Star-Herald
Nancy McKee and Sonia Teahon make their way along Saddle Rock Trail at Scotts Bluff National Monument.
IRENE NORTH/Star-Herald
Jerod McCarthy and Ashley Heelan enjoy a walk Scotts Bluff National Monument's Saddle Rock Trail. The couple took advantage of the nice weather to take in the monument during Tourism Week in 2020.
BRAD STAMAN/Star-Herald
The badlands at Scotts Bluff National Monument contain many fossilized creatures that authorized groups have uncovered during authorized scientific research and educational opportunities.
Star-Herald
Eagle Rock gets its name from the frequent sightings of bald eagles on and above it. The "oxen" are part of a permanent display of wagons depicting travel over the Oregon Trail. Southwest of the visitor center, the wagon roadbed through Mitchell Pass can be seen. Visitors can hike about half a mile of actual road on the monument's Oregon Trail Pathway. Looking like a halved dome, Eagle Rock is 4,482 feet above sea level. In 1853, Mariett Foster Cummings stated, "There is a pass through that is guarded on one side by Sugar Loaf Rock [Eagle Rock], on the other by one that resembles a square house with an observatory [Sentinel Rock]. There is one (nearest the river) that is certainly the most magnificent thing I ever saw." Eagle Rock forms the north side of Mitchell Pass through which thousands of emigrants drove their covered wagons single file and Pony Express riders galloped to deliver mail.
Steve Frederick/Star-Herald
The Scotts Bluff National Monument offers five walking trails for visitors. Walkers can climb to the top of the monument, enjoying views of Scottsbluff, Gering and Mitchell Pass.
Star-Herald
The Scotts Bluff National Monument is covered by fog on a recent morning.
A replica Conestoga wagon pays tribute to the pioneering past of the area at Scotts Bluff National Monument. Wagons signal the start of the Oregon Trail Pathway, and people can walk along the same areas as those who used the Oregon Trail and other trails to cross the prairie.
Star-Herald
View from the badlands toward the North outlook.
National Park Service
An audience watches a concert at Five Rocks amphitheater in Gering.
Star-Herald
Sonia Teahon and Nancy McKee take a quick break at the end of the tunnel on Saddle Rock Trail at Scotts Bluff National Monument as they descend from the summit.
IRENE NORTH/Star-Herald
Scotts Bluff National Monument overlooks the cities of Gering and Scottsbluff. This view of the monument was from the Wildcat Hills to the south.
Star-Herald
Jerod McCarthy and Ashley Heelan enjoy a walk Scotts Bluff National Monument's Saddle Rock Trail. The couple took advantage of the nice weather to take in the monument during Tourism Week in 2020.
Brad Staman/Star-Herald
A visitor crosses the road at the Scotts Bluff National Monument in 2020.
Brad Staman/Star-Herald
During the pandemic in 2020, the visitor center at Scotts Bluff National Monument was closed. The updated center is now re-opened for 2021, though visitors are reminded to take precautions and there may be some limitations.
BRAD STAMAN/Star-Herald
A walker waves while on one of the monument's trails, the Saddle Rock Trail. There are four miles of trails, offering different options for people to explore the prairie and even hike to the top of the monument.
BRAD STAMAN/Star-Herald
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!