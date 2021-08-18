Nebraska kids may be allowed to stay in school after COVID exposure this year, at least initially

If there is transmission occurring, additional measures will be provided, including the possibility of monitoring for symptoms at home, she said.

In Douglas County, like last year, school officials will handle the contact tracing with the assistance of the Health Department, said Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department.

Students who test positive will be asked to isolate at home, he said. That’s the case in Sarpy as well, and the same as last year.

“Depending on what is happening in the schools, for the first case or so, the close contacts will likely be asked to monitor for symptoms and mask if unvaccinated,” he said.

If transmission among students is occurring, additional measures will be recommended, which may include staying home and monitoring for symptoms, he said.

“These recommendations will be specific to the scenario,” he said.

Last year, schools started the year with explicit isolation and quarantine rules prescribed by the state. Test positive, or show symptoms, and a student would isolate. Have a close contact, and that meant quarantining.